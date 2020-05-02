Mike Tyson Shows He Hasn’t Lost Any Power; Hints At Return

Mike Tyson shows he’s still got his brute power in viral twitter video.

“Iron” Mike Tyson, one of the hardest punchers and most notable boxers of all time, recently released a video showing he has not skipped a beat. The video, showing Tyson hitting the pads, comes off the heels of an Instagram Live interview where he expressed interest in getting back in the ring.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape and be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities”

Mike Tyson last fought in the ring June 11th, 2005 where he suffered a loss to Kevin McBride. Ending his career as one of the hardest hitters of all time as well as having a stout record of 50-6, with two no-contests, Tyson has since been very vocal about life after boxing.

“Now those days are gone. it’s empty, i’m nothing.”

“That’s the reason I’m crying, because I’m not that person no more, and I miss him. Because sometimes I feel like a b*tch because I don’t let that person come out. Because if he comes out then hell is coming with him. And it’s not funny at all. I sound cool like I’m a tough guy, it’s just that I hate that guy, I’m scared of him.”

Life has not been easy for the former world champion. Even though he was one of the more controversial figures in boxing, no one wants to see someone struggle. That being said it seems that “Iron” Mike has come to grips with himself and who he is, which is a step in the right direction.

You can view Mike Tyson’s full conversation with Sugar Ray Leonard below.