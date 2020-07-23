Both Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have been contemplating coming out of retirement, perhaps to fight each other. However another boxing legend, in Bernard Hopkins thinks that both of them, Mike in particular, could be the undisputed heavyweight champion.

It took the combat sports world by storm when Tyson and Holyfield revealed their intent to return, with each sharing intense looking training videos. Not much is known about what either man plans on doing, but Evander has expressed desire to box for charity, and Mike will be fighting a shark. There have also been some incredible offers floated around for Tyson, including an apparent contract for him to fight heavyweight champ Tyson Fury.

Bernard Hopkins Thinks Mike Tyson Could Be Champ

Someone who fought in the same era as Tyson and Holyfield, albeit in a different weight class, is former champion Bernard Hopkins. Therefore he naturally has a strong opinion about the two making their comeback. Although, speaking in a recent interview, Bernard took things farther than most, by saying that both men, and particularly Mike Tyson, have a solid shot at becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion in today’s era, as well.

“In this era, Mike’s got a chance of being the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world,” Hopkins said. “Take Mike Tyson, the percentage of his knowledge and what he has. Getting conditioned is all he needs. It’s not about age with these guys, man. Not with that type of guy, because they haven’t beaten their bodies up after boxing. They haven’t been on the streets, alcohol dependent. “I’ve seen his videos. I saw that the pad man was trying to not get hit,” Bernard Hopkins continued. “Heavyweights are young, they’re strong.”

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield Can Get Title Shots Quickly

In addition to saying that Tyson and Holyfield could be champ, Hopkins wanted to make it clear that he did not just mean that hypothetically. He went on, explaining that, even if they did not get a shot at the title immediately, if either man won their comeback fights, they would be fast tracked to one of the heavyweight champions.

“It is entertainment, it is show business,” Hopkins went on. “If Tyson and Holyfield can come back and say they’re ready for a ten rounder, let them fight fights that people respect. I’d say two or three fights, because of their name, because of the fanfare, and what they show… “Man, listen. They got a chance in any round, in any fight because they always have that one thing that will go to the grave with them. It’s called a puncher’s chance.”

What do you think about these remarks from Bernard Hopkins? Could Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield win the belt at their age?