Evander Holyfield Announces Intent To Come Out Of Retirement To Box

Evander Holyfield Announces Intent To Box Again

Yes, you definetly read that correctly. In the wake of Mike Tyson recently announcing the same thing, 57-year old Evander Holyfield has announced that he is also planning to come out of retirement and fight again.

Having boxed professionally for the better part of 30 years, Holyfield is known for his resilience in the sport. At the time of his last fight, in 2011, he was a whopping 48 years old. However that did not stop him from winning that bout, eventually retiring with a 44-10-2 (2 NC) record, while also being the only four-time heavyweight champ.

Now it would seem that after 9 years away, Evander Holyfield plans to make a return to boxing. He made this announcement in a recent post to Twitter. The post explains that he will be returning for exhibition matches for charity, but does not say when or who he will fight.

“Are you ready? The moment you’ve all been waiting for…

The Champ is back! 🥊 I’d like to announce that I will be making a comeback to the ring. I will be fighting in exhibition matches for a great cause: #Unite4OurFight.”

This announcement comes shortly after it was revealed that Mike Tyson had been offered some big-time money for his own boxing return. Perhaps this means that these two legends will face off. They already boxed twice in the 90’s, with Holyfield winning both bouts. The latter of the two was when Tyson infamously got disqualified for biting.

Whether or not Evander Holyfield is returning to box Mike Tyson is unclear. However if that is not the plan, it is surely ironic that both of these boxing legends are looking to make a comeback at the same time.