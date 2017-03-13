We watch Bethe Correia’s twerking win dance with Cody Garbrandt & have the same WTF reaction

Just going to leave this video of Bethe Correia here without much comment. A picture is worth a thousand words but a video of UFC bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt watching Correia twerking ass shaking victory (draw) dance in real time is worth at least 1,001 words. Just watch it and be amazed.

Cody! Cody? Cody, we’re right there with you bud.

(Editor’s note: Bethe Correia did this dance after it was announced she fought a three round draw with Marion Reneau)