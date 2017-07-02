UFC ends flyweight division, GSP’s new return and more in The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

The end is near but MMA rumors are infinite. The MMA world is about to embark on a 29-day period where the UFC schedule just fell asleep at their keyboard. March had three UFC shows. April had three UFC shows. May only had two events while June came with a respectable four shows.

From July 7th to August 5th the UFC will hold six events and some of your favorite (or most hated) MMA media members may die in the process.

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Sleep-in, get a healthy dose of Sun radiated vitamin D, take a nap, light some fireworks, all while enjoying the first July Sunday Morning Rumor Mill of 2017.

Where there is smoke there is flyweight fire. After weeks of speculation, rumor has once again surfaced that the UFC has been secretly trying to close their flyweight division for at least the past two months. In part due to Dana White’s public feud with Mighty Mouse, sources say the UFC has been attempting to sell off the entire division to a smaller promotion already airing on Fight Pass.

Huge if true but there looks to be a change in Georges St. Pierre to UFC return. Likely the anchor of the UFC’s November MSG card, the promotion is now pushing for GSP to face the winner of UFC 214’s Tyron Woodley vs Demian Maia welterweight title fight. The GSP back to welterweight move has now leapfrogged the potential of a super-fight with Michael Bisping in terms of UFC priorities.

To the surprise of many Gegard Mousasi has still not inked a deal with the UFC. The two sides are close on money but some kind of title shot or PPV stipulation would need to be added to sweeten the pot. Bellator and Rizin have both reached out to express interest in getting into the Mousasi business.

Turner Sports/HBO may make a run at the UFC in 2018 when their TV deal with Fox is up. This would be a best-case scenario for the UFC and their new owners; a bidding war/TV money that could change how they operate for the foreseeable future.

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.