Mayweather vs. McGregor is closer, Joanna Champ to 125 and more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Is boxing back? Wasn’t boxing dead? Did boxing ever leave? After boxing has grabbed the combat sports brass ring for the better part of 2017, the UFC is already planning their counter strike.

In lieu of countering with MMA rumors, big UFC numbered events like 211 and 213 will look to give the promotion and their new owners some form of momentum for the rest of 2017.

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Before you book your Airbnb for September in Las Vegas, Texas or Mexico City, log off for a hot second and give some attention to your Sunday Morning Rumor Mill.

Contrary to reports rumors are swirling that the Canelo vs. GGG September 16th event day may be the kick in the butt the McGregor vs. Mayweather needs. Mayweather vs. McGregor still targeted for a fall event date and don’t be surprised if Team Money gets Canelo and GGG to bump back their 9-16-17 tentative date

As rumored earlier this month at your favorite mill, the UFC is adding a female 125 pound division. Sources say a major factor in adding the division is current 115 pound champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk’s desire to move up to a new weight class. Expect Joanna Champ to fight only 1 to 2 more times at strawweight before she gets an immediate flyweight title shot

Sources say Gegard Mousasi’s free agency recruiting has come to a close. Rumors are Mousasi received a pay bump he could not say no to with an anticipated announcement from his team sooner than you think

There’s a slim possibility that former Pride/Strikeforce announcer Mauro Ranallo will return to the WWE, despite massive trail of bullying rumors that led to his exit. The WWE would put their differences aside if it meant they could land Ranallo again

