CM Punk return, McGregor vs. Mayweather update and more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As you clear your head from the post-4/20 holiday and or UFC Nashville haze the only stable thing left in this MMA world is MMA rumors. With the UFC heading into a three week event free Spring Break the spinning MMA rumor will shift gear into overdrive as more begins the scenes action bubbles to the surface.

The MMA calendar is stacked from May to the end of summer and the time is now to brace yourself for some first class MMA-ing.

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Layout and chill in your favorite bean bag sitting device as you breath in the smoke of your Sunday Morning Rumor Mill.

Huge if true but it looks like the UFC prepping for at least one more CM Punk. Health permitting the UFC is targeting an early Fall return for the former WWE champion. Rumors are Punk will once again fight someone currently not on the roster

Rumors have it that former longtime UFC play by play announcer Mike Goldberg will be back behind a microphone sooner than you think. Expect Goldberg to take some high profile non-MMA sport gigs before his rumored return to calling MMA

Rumors out of Las Vegas have Floyd Mayweather beginning a training camp as early as this week for a potential mid-summer comeback fight. The leading contender to be Mayweather’s return retirement bout is still UFC champion Conor McGregor

Sources say none other than Braun Strowman will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal title in the coming months, likely before SummerSlam. But Lesnar will likely be working more pay-per-view shows in 2017, especially if WWE decides to keep him champion until WrestleMania 34.

