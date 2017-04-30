A Nick Diaz return, Nunes, Ferguson vs. Diaz and more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

The MMA month of April is over and with it goes 30 more days of MMA rumors drowned in the spring rainfall. Looking ahead to the month of May both the UFC and Bellator have chosen quality over quantity. The UFC will hold only two events over the next 31 days while Bellator will counter with just one event this month.

The glory of Bellator 179 in England and the stacks on stacks that is UFC 211 will hopefully numb your MMA addiction to hold you over until the MMA summer officially begins.

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

In need of names to headline upcoming events rumors are floating about that the UFC have tried to reach out to Nick Diaz about a comeback fight. The original of Tyron Woodley defending his UFC welterweight tile vs. a returning Diaz may be back on the table for a summer pay-per-view event

Huge if true but in other Diaz brothers news, rumors have that both Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz have been offered a fight with each other. The 155 pound clash would be for an interim belt with the only major snag for the fight being made is how much the UFC is will to offer Diaz in terms of PPV points as well as payout.

Steam is once again picking up that the rumored Valentina Shevchenko vs. Amanda Nunes is already booked for this summer. Off a two fight-winning streak and with no other real options at 135 pounds, Shevchenko vs. Nunes is rumored to be the co-main event of a soon to be announced UFC pay-per-view

Sources say World Series of Fighting lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has already signed with the UFC and his team, along with UFC matchmakers are already narrowing down a list of potential opponents. Rumors are due to his ranking and favorable contract dollar-wise Gaethje UFC debut will likely come versus a top five 155 pounder and be on a pay-per-view undercard

