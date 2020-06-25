Former WWE and UFC Champion Brock Lesnar is in some hot water recently. This comes a result of some allegations, accusing him of sexual assaulting one of his female coworkers.

Lesnar has always been a polarizing figure, both in the pro wrestling and mixed martial arts worlds, but that has not stopped him from doing big business whenever he competes. However that may change following some troubling accusations made by retired wrestler Terri Runnels. Speaking recently in an interview, she levies that at one point during their time working together, Brock flashed his man parts at her without her consent.

“I don’t have a lot of respect for Brock, I don’t think Brock respects wrestling fans,” Runnels said (via Yahoo). “Brock did something that if it was in today’s day and time… you know. “He showed his penis to me and called my name as I was walking past where he was in the dressing room and opened his towel so I could see his manly bits,” Runnels elaborated. “I would have much rather him not be so disrespectful of a female that’s been in this business for as long as I have been.”

WWE Responds To Accusations Against Brock Lesnar

Following the revelation of these accusations made against Lesnar, the WWE issued a statement. They made it clear that if he has charges brought against him, they will take action. Until then they will be doing nothing about rumors.

“Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions,” WWE wrote in response to the allegations. “WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated.”

At the time of writing, Brock Lesnar has yet to respond to these accusations. It is important to not pass judgement without hearing all sides of the story. On the other hand, it is hard to pinpoint a good reason for Terri to have made these things up.