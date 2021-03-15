Bobby Lashley Calls Out Brock Lesnar for MMA, Wrestling Matchups

MMA fighter turned professional wrestler Bobby Lashley shoots his shot to someone who has had a similar path in sports. What’s that name you may ask? Brock Lesnar.

Two weeks prior the eventual call-out, Lashley would cement himself as one of the best wrestlers in the WWE, with a win over ‘The Miz’. The 44 year-old would become just the third African-American to reach the heights of the WWE title.

The new WWE champion of the world wasn’t always a wrestler however. Before ever stepping inside the pro wrestling ring, Lashley started as a MMA fighter.

Lashley’s MMA Career

‘The Dominator’ would go on a great run side the cage, boasting a record of 15 wins and only 2 losses.

Lashley would compete in organizations such as Strikeforce, Titan FC, and even Bellator. Despite not fighting since 2016, He is currently undefeated since 2013, riding a 8-fight win streak with 7 of those being finishes. He also holds a TKO win over Bob Sapp in 2009.

Lashley hasn’t shut the door on MMA just yet.

Being away from the sport of MMA for so long, he dreams of fighting former UFC (and WWE) champ Brock Lesnar in his return to the fight game. This isn’t the only thing that sparks Lashley’s interest though. Why not take the former WWE champ in a wrestling match for the ages? The dual-sport veteran is ready for any challenge.

The Call-Out

“I can only control the things I can control.” Lashley told TMZ. “I’m willing to fight, I’m willing to wrestle, I’m willing to do the 100m dash. I don’t care. I love those big matchups. Brock is one of the biggest things across the sports industry, across the sports world across the board. So If I can have the opportunity to fight Brock or wrestle Brock or do anything with Brock, I’m 100% in, and I will be ready for him.”

Doubling down on the call-out, Lashley went all in, sending a message to Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman.

“Paul, call me. Before you guys always said that I had nothing and he had no reason to come after me. Now I do.”

MMA? Wrestling? Bobby Lashley just wants a match-up with Brock Lesnar.