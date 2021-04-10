Daniel Rodriguez Lights Up Mike Perry – UFC Vegas 23 Results (Highlights)

‘Platinum’ Mike Perry takes on Daniel Rodriguez in the main card opener of UFC on ABC 2 event today (Sat., April 10, 2021) from inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rodriguez takes on one of the most notable names currently at 170 while Perry is back to having a true team in his corner.

Round 1:

The fight starts and Rodriguez starts firing off very good combos on Perry. D-Rod would unleash powerful 1-2 combinations, rocking Perry with the jab and then again with a cross. The Southpaw would work those strikes early on Perry, frustrating him in the striking department. Perry would attempt a lot of kicks but wasn’t really effective in getting through. Perry would time a perfectly timed takedown on D-Rod where Rodriguez would attempt a guillotine. Perry would roll and defend the submission, turning into side control.

Round 2:

Rodriguez would continue his beautiful work on the feet, landing a multitude of crisp shots to the head of Perry. After more striking success from D-Rod, Perry would shoot in for another takedown getting it via a body lock. After some time on the ground, Rodriguez would get up to his feet to put on an absolute clinic striking-wise. Rodriguez would be firing his shots down the pipe, 1-2 after 1-2. His handiwork would faze Perry over and over again.

Round 3:

Perry would have no success getting Rodriguez to the ground in the third round nor would he put up any opposition towards his opponent. Rodriguez’s hands would be on fire, igniting Perry’s face with dangerous left and right hands. This was the story of the third round, D-Rod would crack ‘Platinum’s’ face opening him up like a tomato can. A stream of blood would flow through Perry’s face until the final bell.

Result: Daniel Rodriguez defeats Mike Perry via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Check the highlights below: