Street MMA: Ric Flair Back Slap Sends Customer SOARING

The Backhand Slap Heard ‘Round the World

Many times, it’s not just the way a fighter applies his techniques during a fight. In fact, what draws fans to their favorite fighters usually involves their personality. Getting a knockout is cool and all, but what about doing it with style? What about making sure that not only were skills showcased, but the crowd is in awe at what they just witnessed? All of this also applies to streetfights. Or, fights that take place inside of a pizza shop. No matter where you are, you can always be on the wrong side of a viral highlight reel. It’s just not every day that a backslap knockout with such force sends a customer soaring across their seat.

Back Slap Folds Customer in Half

Ric Flair. Serena Williams. Rick James. And, to an extent, Nate Diaz. What do all of these people have in common, you might ask? They all recognize the power and significance of their backhand. Now, it’s only right that we add this man to the list. And, when it comes to style points, not many have done it quite the way it’s been executed in this video.

Why’d he slap him like that 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8bAuXL9Gpy — Best Fights 🎬🍿🎅 (@30SecFights) January 6, 2020

It’s tough to understand exactly what the fight was about or what caused it. But, there are a few things that are for certain when it comes to this video:

Bothering someone on their way out of an establishment is NEVER ideal.

Licking your hand before delivering a slap increases the power levels exponentially.

Getting knocked out cold by a slap is the most embarrassing way a human can be knocked out.

To make matters worse, after the man executed a picture-perfect slap, he strutted away in confidence.

A Lesson in Street MMA

The man must have channeled his inner Ric Flair and Conor McGregor because he went back to regularly scheduled programming after the slap heard ’round the world.

So, what did we learn from Street MMA today? Keep your hands up and always remain alert. And, if anyone ever licks the outside of their hand while approaching you, be prepared for the rumble of your life. Or at least a vicious back slap.

Unless you want to become a human accordion laid out across a dining booth.