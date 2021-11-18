(Video) Neighbors Engage In Street Fight, Results In Knockdowns And Crazy KO’s

Not all of the best fights happen inside the Octagon.

On Home Turf

Some of them occur in your own backyard. For two neighbors, a verbal argument between them ended in a physical war of strikes.

To set the scene, two next-door neighbors got into each other’s faces as they argued about something. The man in the red shirt was the aggressor, who pressured the man in a black shirt. The man in black was on his back foot but he was ready for a fight to break out.

The man in red would antagonize and continue to threaten the man in black. After a war of words, the two would start exchanging on the feet.

Just your friendly neighborhood street fight…..pic.twitter.com/DVEIQyRzck — The MMA Dude™ (@philthemmadude) November 17, 2021

Also Read: Cashier KOs Violent Convenience Store Customer With One Punch (VIDEO)

The Fight

The man in red made the first initial hit on the man in black. After the first shot landed, the man in black would land a nasty combo. The guy in the red shirt would back up and then return fire, only to be countered and knocked down by the man in black.

With no unified rules on the streets, he would get knee’d in the face while he was grounded. He worked his way back up and clinched his opponent. Having his back towards the wall, the man in black would headbutt the man in the red. This would rock him and send him doing the ‘chicken dance’ onto the ground.

The man in black wouldn’t let up, continuing to batter his neighbor in this close combat situation. A few more punches in and he would score a walk-off KO over the man in red.

It wasn’t all over however.

There was no referee to stop the action. The man in red would eventually make his way back up to his feet. The concussed man still attempted to beat his opponent, only to be knocked out once again, next to a tall green fern.

What are your thought on this one-sided street fight?