Instant Knockout Review: Good for Extreme Weight Cut?

When it comes to fat burners there’s a lot of hype out there. Regardless of what the marketing promises, fat burners are not the secret ingredient to getting ripped. What the best ones can do is to help remove that last 5-10 percent of stubborn fat, so long as you are in a caloric deficit. That could be the difference between making weight or missing out!

There’s been a lot of hype recently around Instant Knockout by Roar Ambition, with guys like MMA star Diego Sanchez touting its ability to help him drop two weight classes.

In this article, we go beyond the hype to give you the real deal on Instant Knockout. We’ll give you the benefits, pros and cons, a deep look at the ingredients and a look at its value for money. By the end of this article, you’ll know once and for all whether the Instant Knockout guys deserve your money.

Instant Knockout Overview

Key Highlights

Superior 2.0 Cut Above Formula

Fuels Energy Levels

Appetite Suppression

Whole Body Fat Burn

Pros

High in Glucomannan

Decreases Hunger

Clinically Dosed

Boosts Metabolism

Oxidizes Body Fat

Cons

Expensive

No EGCG (Epigallocatechin gallate)

Buy Instant Knockout

Buy 3 Get 1 Free

Why You Should Purchase Instant Knockout

Instant Knockout is made by a company called Roar Ambition. They’re based in both the UK and the USA and have seen massive growth on the back of their 3 flagship products – Instant Knockout, Testofuel and 4Gauge. They’ve been around since 2012 and have recently teamed with top athletes like MMA fighter Diego Sanchez and bodybuilding legend Robby Robinson.

From all of my research, I’ve concluded that Roar Ambition, is a straight up company, with a solid track record.

If you are trying to lose weight, whether it’s to make weight for an MMA fight or simply because you want to get shredded for the beach, Instant Knockout can definitely help. But unless you are following a clean diet that sees you with a caloric deficit at the end of the day (in other words you are burning off more calories than you’re taking in) you will NOT lose weight, no matter how much you spend on supplements!

Instant Knockout attacks fat via three different mechanisms:

It boosts your metabolism

It reduces hunger cravings

It fuels energy levels

Fat is nothing more than stored energy. So, the more energy you are able to burn, the more of that stored fat energy you will burn off. When we talk about your metabolism, we’re referring to the rate at which your body burns energy. The faster your metabolism, the more fat you will burn off. Instant Knockout contains proven ingredients that will boost your metabolism so that you are increasing your fat burn 24/7!

The less energy you take into your body, the more it will have to draw on its fat reserves. Instant Knockout includes key ingredients that not only reduce your appetite to help you stay in a caloric deficit – it also turns off those nasty hunger cravings. The result – lose the weight without the pain!

By boosting your natural energy levels through the addition of caffeine and other ingredients you will be able to supercharge your card sessions to help you to burn off extra calories.

Buy Instant Knockout

Instant Knockout Ingredients

Instant Knockout contains 9 active ingredients, providing a mix of what are known as thermogenic and non-thermogenic benefits. A thermogenic ingredient relies on the production of heat in the body to increase metabolism and suppress appetite. The main thermogenic ingredients in Instant Knockout are caffeine, green tea extract, and cayenne pepper seeds. The main non thermogenic ingredient in this product is glucomannan, which is a proven appetite suppressant. Bringing everything together and providing that extra energy kick are the key B vitamins, B6 and B12.

Let’s drill down on the key ingredients . . .

Caffeine Anhydrous

Caffeine is the most used, and abused, stimulant on the planet. It has a proven ability to provide an energy surge, activating the nervous system and inhibiting adenosine receptors, boosting your brain function. Instant Knockout delivers 300 mg per dose. That’s about the same as downing 3 cups of coffee.

300 mg is right on the borderline between delivering an optimized energy rush and generating an unnatural wired feeling that ends with a sudden energy crash. Depending on your tolerance level, you will have one or the other reaction. That is why you need to experiment to see how Instant Knockout’s pretty high caffeine content is tolerated by your unique body.

Green Tea Extract

Green Tea Extract has recently emerged as a star in the thermogenic ingredient stakes. Its active ingredient is a class of bioactive polyphenols called catechins. On top of that, green tea extract also provides you with a decent quantity of caffeine.

Green tea actually helps you to strip off body fat through dual mechanisms. Firstly, it will ramp up your metabolism so that your stored fat reserves are burned to meet your energy needs. At the same time it increases your overall energy expenditure so that you end up with an enhanced daily caloric burn.

Cayenne Pepper Seeds

Cayenne pepper seeds add a touch of hot spice to kick start that thermogenic effect. But don’t worry about that overwhelming pepper taste – you won’t notice a thing. The active ingredient here is capsaicin. As well as boosting the metabolism, it will also help to reduce your appetite so that you are taking in fewer calories over the course of the day.

On top of all that, capsaicin will boost your energy levels so you can bring it on the gym floor.

Glucomannan

Talking about star ingredients, Glucomannan is an award winner when it comes to suppressing the appetite and warding off hunger pangs. It comes from the fiber of the konjac plant, being a complex carbohydrate that has a beta-D glucose and beta-D mannose long chain structure. That allows it to pass right through your stomach without being digested. The result is that you feel full without adding any calories to your body.

As a side benefit, at the same time that it’s reducing your appetite and killing your hunger cravings, glucomannan is helping to heal your gut and improving your digestive system.

Vitamin B6

Also known as pyridoxine, vitamin B6 is an energy booster that brings all the other ingredients in Instant Knockout together. As well as enhancing the body’s ability to turn stored body fat into energy, it will also give an extra kick to the metabolism. It also contributes to the appetite suppressant effects of this product.

Vitamin B6 will also help you to build muscle tissue by increasing the body’s ability to synthesize amino acids. That makes this an invaluable and potent addition to Instant Knockout.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 works in tandem with vitamin B6 to oxidize stored body fat into energy. It helps to break down fatty acids, improve the digestion of complex and simple carbs into glucose and enhances the synthesis of protein for muscle repair and rebuilding post workout.

Effectiveness

We have just run through some pretty impressive ingredients that work synergistically to give Instant Knockout a whole lot of potential to strip off body fat. The reason I say ‘potential’ is because the effectiveness of any product comes down to the right ingredients being provided at the right dosage.

We can agree that Instant Knockout gives us the right ingredients (though there is a notable exception, which we’ll get to shortly). But if they are not dosed correctly, they won’t do you any good.

So, how does Instant Knockout stack up in the dosage stakes?

Here is the dosing on the key ingredients:

Caffeine Anhydrous – 300 mg

– 300 mg Green Tea Extract – 500 mg

– 500 mg Cayenne Pepper Seeds – 100 mg

– 100 mg Glucomannan – 1800 mg

– 1800 mg Vitamin B6 – 5 mg

– 5 mg Vitamin B12 – 10 mcg

We have already touched on the dosage of caffeine. Three hundred mg is relatively high. One study that was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that a dosage of 100 mg per day was able to help study participants lose an extra 75-150 calories. So, 300 mg is certainly a healthy dosage. As mentioned, though, it may be a bit too high for people who are sensitive to caffeine.

When it comes to Green Tea Extract, the 500 mg dosage in Instant Knockout is bang on in terms of being in line with the clinical recommendation. Give them a big tick for that one!

As far as Glucomannan goes, the Instant Knockout guys have packed 1,800 mg into every dose. That is nearly 4 times the dosage that was used in a study in the International Journal of Obesity that showed significant results in terms of helping obese people lose weight. That’s pretty impressive!

The dosage on the B vitamins in Instant Knockout are also in line with clinical recommendations.

Overall, then, Roar Ambition have done an excellent job of dosing their ingredients for maximum effectiveness.

That’s all good and well but does this thing actually work in the real world?

Hell yeah!

I’ve already mentioned that MMA star Diego Sanchez has put his name to it, claiming that Instant Knockout was the key to his losing 55 pounds to make Featherweight. But there are also thousands of verified purchasers who have achieved similar results. Here’s a typical example. This comes from the official Instant Knockout website and is from Maz Delacerna in Australia. After reading Maz’s story, take a long hard look at her Before and After pics. Instant Knockout obviously wasn’t the only thing responsible for her transformation, but it played an important part!

I decided to try instant knockout after trying several other fat burners and after tons of research, I took the leap. Boy am I glad I did! I will admit the first couple of days I was on such a high it was hard to sleep. I eventually got used to it and continued with my weight training. I eat pretty well so i really didn’t change my diet. I had increased energy, stopped eating out of boredom and felt so much stronger at the gym. I was on fire! I tried it for 3 months and bought another 3 months worth. Even after the first 2 weeks on instant knockout I saw results. I was in awe! If you are contemplating on trying it out I highly recommend it. Instant knockout has helped me kickstart my journey and I am now a bikini competitor. I can’t believe I was once 25kg heavier and now able to be on stage! Thank you Instant knockout for bringing out this product. You have really assisted me in reaching my goals.

What’s Missing from Instant Knockout?

As I’ve already made clear, I’m pretty impressed with the ingredient profile in Instant Knockout. But there is one notable exception – ECGC. True, Instant Knockout does contain Green Tea Extract, from which ECGC is derived. But I would still have liked to have seen extra ECGC as a stand alone ingredient. ECGC stands for Epigallocatechin gallate. It has been shown to significantly increase calorie burn and boost the metabolism.

Value

So, how does Instant Knockout stack up against the competition when it comes to price. The only way to compare apples with apples in terms of supplements is to look at the per dose cost.

Depending where you buy it, Instant Knockout will cost you between $55 and $65 for a one month supply. There are 120 capsules per bottle and you take four per day. That means that, at an average price of $60, you’ll be paying $2 per day.

The average cost for a fat burner across the market is between $1 and $1.50. That puts Instant Knockout on the high end of the market. However, if you take advantage of Roar Ambition’s bulk purchase deal, you will end with four bottles for the price of three. That brings the daily price down to around $1.50, making it a lot more affordable.

At the end of the day, it comes down to getting what you pay for. If you find that Instant Knockout really works for you, allowing you to drop your body fat percentage and bring your weight down, I don’t think you’re going to complain about paying a couple of bucks a day, right?

Roar Ambition offers a 90 day guarantee on your purchase of Instant Knockout, but only if you take advantage of the buy 3, get 4 offer. That is something that I don’t like. Hey, Roar Ambition, if you’re going to stand behind your product, stand behind it without any stipulations!

Buy Instant Knockout

How to Take Instant Knockout

Each monthly supply of Instant Knockout gives you 120 red capsules. You take four capsules per day at the following set times for optimum results:

First thing in the morning

Before lunch

In the afternoon

Before dinner

This strategic dosage over the course of the day will enable a consistent release of the thermogenic and non thermogenic compounds in Instant Knockout to do their magic all day long.

Taking four capsules a day may seem a bit like overkill. For some people that may be difficult to swallow (quite literally). For others, the hassle of having to take these supps at specific times of the day may be a problem. However, I’ll go back to what I said in the last section – if this thing is going to do the business for you, you’ll make the effort to take it at the recommended times.

Benefits of Instant Knockout

Instant Knockout makes use of all natural ingredients that are generously dosed to provide both thermogenic and non thermogenic benefits. All of the big players in terms of fat loss – with the exception of ECGC – are included to boost the metabolism, induce fat oxidation and suppress the appetite.

There have been no reported side effects through the use of Instant Knockout. That being said, some people may find the caffeine dosage will result in a wired tingly sensation and a possible energy crash about 90 minutes after taking it. For most people, however, 300 mg of caffeine will be well tolerated.

Instant Knockout is put out by a very reputable company who have some major athletes prepared to stand behind them. Verified user reviews are also very positive.

Disadvantages of Instant Knockout

Instant Knockout sits at the high end of the fat burner market. It also requires that you take four capsules per day, which could be a hassle for some people.

Something that lets this product down is the decision that someone in the marketing chain made to only offer a 90 day guarantee if you buy the 4 for 3 special bundle package. Not a good decision!

A final caution with this product is that, because it contains bovine based gelatin, it is not suitable for vegans or vegetarians.

Recap

Instant Knockout by Roar Ambition is an impressive fat burner product. I like the fact that it includes some of the most well regarded fat burning ingredients that exist and it does so at the doses that will make a difference. True, it’s a little expensive and you do have to take it four times a day, but the bottom line is that it works. In my book, that makes those inconveniences worth it!

Buy Instant Knockout