LeanBean Review: Best Fat Burner for Women in 2021

Leanbean is a fat burner that has been especially created for women. It’s been around for a while and has become enormously popular. But how good is it really? And do you even need a “woman’s” fat burner?

In this article, we’ll go beyond the marketing catch phrases to find out if spending money on Leanbean is actually going to pay off in terms of getting rid of fat around those traditional female problem areas such as the hips, thighs and butt or whether it’s just another placebo product designed to scam money off desperate people.

Why a Fat Burner for Women?

Fat is fat, right. So, why would you need a gender specific fat burner?

It’s a great question and one that the Leanbean people anticipated. They address it on their website, stating that women have a harder time than men when it comes to controlling the appetite and reducing hunger cravings. At the end of the day, losing weight comes down to eating fewer calories than you burn up as energy each day. So, according to the Leanbean people, a women’s fat burner should place a greater emphasis on appetite suppression than one for men.

Ok – women certainly struggle with controlling their appetite. But so do men. And Leanbean’s marketing team don’t actually provide any research links to support their contention that women find it harder than they guys. But there it is – the key difference between a men’s and a women’s fat burner is that the female version is more geared toward controlling hunger.

Do Fat Burners Even Work?

Yes, fat burners work, but nowhere near as effectively as the fat burner marketing departments want you to think. The raw truth is that, provided that you are maintaining a daily caloric deficit of at least 500 calories, following a healthy diet and exercising regularly, taking a good fat burner can boost your results by around 5 percent. If you are not doing all of those other things, fat burners will do nothing but lighten your bank account!

Why You Should Purchase Leanbean

Leanbean has been designed to help women reduce their body fat through three mechanisms:

Appetite suppression

Fat Metabolism

Increasing energy and focus

The key hunger suppressing ingredient in Leanbean is glucomannan, a water absorbing compound that swells in your stomach to provide an immediate feeling of fullness. You get a huge 3 grams of glucomannan in Leanbean, which is far more than most of the men’s fat burners that are out there. Yet, this is the clinically recommended dosage according to the European Union.

Leanbean also provides a thermogenic fat burning effect without resorting to high stim ingredients such as large doses of caffeine. A key ingredient here is choline which has been shown to support fat metabolism.

Leanbean also makes use of a potent blend of vitamins to boost energy and enhance your focus so that you can exercise with greater intensity.

Leanbean definitely seems to work. There are a large number of testimonials featuring some pretty impressive before and after photos (we’ll check some out further down). It’s well dosed and contains ingredients that are clinically backed and well attested.

Leanbean Ingredients

Choline

Choline is a compound that is synthesized in the stomach. It is involved in a range of bodily functions, including transporting fats in cell mitochondria to be converted to energy and the removal of LDL (bad) cholesterol from the body.

You get 82.5 mg of choline with every dose of Leanbean.

Glucomannan

Glucomannan is a product of the root of the konjac plant. It is a fibrous compound that reacts with water and other liquids to get a lot better. When it mixes with the acids in your stomach, it will swell to many times its original size.

Glucomannan is used in a number of fat burners. However, most of them do not dose it sufficiently to be able to deliver appreciable results. Leanbean is different. You get 3 grams of glucomannan with every dose, which is the clinically recommended dose for optimized fat suppression.

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium is a trace mineral that places an essential role in the breakdown of carbohydrates into energy. It also helps to regulate blood sugar levels. Studies have shown that Chromium Picolinate is the best form of chromium to control glucose levels in the body.

Chromium Picolinate is dosed at 35 mcg in Leanbean.

Vitamins B6 and B12

These two B Vitamins are essential to maintaining a high energy level. Maintaining healthy vitamin levels will help to reduce fatigue and provide you with the pick me up you need when you are going into your workout.

Leanbean gives you 1.7 mg of Vitamin B6 and 2.4 mcgs of B12 in every dose.

Chloride & Zinc

Chloride is an electrolyte which plays a key role in digestion.

Zinc is a mineral which boosts the body’s ability to metabolize fats and carbohydrates. It also plays a key role in protein synthesis, helping you to maintain muscle mass as you lose body fat.

Chloride is dosed at 10 mg with Zinc at 11 mg.

Green Coffee

Green coffee has not been roasted, so that it does not lose any of its healthy compounds. As a result it is higher in antioxidants and richer in chlorogenic acid than roasted coffee beans. Green coffee provides a thermogenic boost that will allow you to meet your daily negative calorie balance.

There are 50 mg of green coffee bean extract in Leanbean

Turmeric

Turmeric provides a thermogenic boosting compound that does not lead to the stimulant effects of large doses of caffeine. Its active ingredient, curcumin, will increase your body temperature. To maintain homeostasis, the body must burn through a substantial number of calories.

You get 50 mg of turmeric in this product.

Garcinia Cambogia

Garcinia Cambogia helps to fill you up in order to defeat hunger cravings. If you are fasting or going low calorie, this compound will help you to stay on track.

You get 100 mg of Garcinia Cambogia in Leanbean.

Acai Berry

Acai Berry is a South American fruit that has been shown to have potent antioxidant effects. However, there is no scientific merit for its weight loss benefits. As a result Acai Berry is a questionable addition to Leanbean.

There are 20 mg of acai berry in Leanbean.

Piperine

Piperine is an extract of black pepper that has a proven ability to boost the absorption of other nutrients. It is included in Leanbean to help you get the most out of the other ingredients.

There are 5 mg of piperine in Leanbean

Leanbean Results and Effectiveness

Leanbean’s effectiveness comes down to it’s ingredient profile and their dosages. Of the eleven compounds that we’ve profiled above, ten of them make a lot of sense for their inclusion. The only questionable one is acai berry. When it comes to the doses, the majority of them are well dosed. I am especially happy with the glucomannan dosage at 3 grams.

There are, however, some notable exceptions. Turmeric appears to be well underdosed at 50 mg. I would have liked to have seen it beefed up to four or even five times that figure. Green Coffee Bean extract also appears to be very low at 50 mg. It could easily be brought up to 200 mg in order to deliver a more potent thermogenic effect.

At the end of the day, however, it is the ability to curb the appetite which is the main activating power of Leanbean. In that department it is very effective.

Here is a typical example, sourced from the official Leanbean website, of the sorts of results that are being experienced by women who are dieting, exercising and supplementing with Leanbean . . .

Hannah in the UK relates . . .

I had given up smoking and over the course of 9 months had put on nearly a stone in weight. I was horrified! You try and do something good and it pays you back like this! However, I knew part of the problem was that I was snacking more, even if they were healthy snacks a lot of the time. The problem was I just couldn’t seem to stop eating and had lost my willpower. So after the weight gain, this motivated me to go in search of a product to help me stop snacking. I had tried a few fatburners in my life, ranging from horrid tasting powders to capsules. Previously when I had tried other products I had this jittery/ anxious feeling which could also make me quite angry! So reading about Leanbean it was sounding overall just what I wanted. Well I have to say I’m VERY PLEASED! No jitters at all, I didn’t get ‘ragey’, they made me stop my snacking, made me sweat more when I did exercise (meaning more calories burned!) and most importantly I lost the stone in weight I had gained in 2 months, meaning it was slowly lost. So hopefully, it will now stay off! All my clothes now fit me again and I’m still not smoking, but back to normal weight wise. I would highly recommend Leanbean to anyone. In fact, I’ve already recommended them to my friends, and one is already using them!

Now, take a look at the results that Hannah has achieved in only 2 months while supplementing with Leanbean.

Rebecca from Germany…

“After around 10 days I noticed all my cravings had gone and I could see my shape changing.”

I have tried fat burners before and never seen any results apart from feeling very shaky and like my heart was racing. Which I did not like at all so stopped taking them. With this in mind I was very skeptical of whether or not Lean Bean would be for me… I started eating much cleaner and healthier portion sizes like it states to do in the diet pdf I was able to download as soon as I had purchased my package. I also started following some of the exercises too on a daily basis. Taking 1 tablet 4 times a day as close to the same time as possible every day. When I took my first tablet I was a bit anxious as I didn’t want to get the shakes or racing heart beat etc, I waited 10-20 minutes and nothing. I felt perfectly normal, that is when I knew that Lean Bean fat burners were for me. After around 10 days I noticed all my cravings had gone and I could see my shape changing. Within 2 weeks I had a lot more energy, I was feeling on top of the world and full of life some of my work colleagues started to also notice it and asked what my secret was. S o I shared it with them and they asked if they could try some of the Lean Bean Fat burners for them selves, as I had ordered the bikini pack I had extra so 2 friends a months supply each. They are 10 days in and loving it! Hopefully they will buy me a months supply back as I love these so much! I feel like a new person I have dropped a stone, look a lot more toned and feel good about myself which for me is the best feeling! – Rebecca

What’s Missing from Leanbean?

Leanbean have done a good job of including a range of scientifically attested ingredients. The major problem, to which I have already alluded, is the underdosing of some ingredients, especially those geared towards creating a thermogenic boost. The dosages on Turmeric and Green Coffee Bean extract are way too low. They should be boosted up to about 200 mg each.

Leanbean Price – Discount and Coupons

A one month supply of Leanbean will cost you $59.99 plus shipping. That works out to $2 per day, which is definitely on the high side of the fat burner market. The average daily dosage rate is around $1.50.

Leanbean offers a four month bundle for $189.97. That brings the daily cost down $1.59 per dose, which is much closer to the average. When you go for this bundle, you also get free worldwide delivery.

Your purchase of Leanbean comes with a 90 day money back guarantee.

How to Take Leanbean

For best effect, you should take 2 Leanbean capsules, three times daily with a glass of water. Take two capsules before lunch, two more before lunch and the final two before dinner.

Benefits of Leanbean

Leanbean does a great job of helping to suppress the appetite. With caloric intake being the key to fat loss, that is a big deal. It will boost your metabolism, but not as effectively as it could thanks the low dosages of the key thermogenic ingredients.

Leanbean will provide you with that extra 5 percent to boost your fat burning efforts. So, long as you are maintaining a caloric deficit, eating clean and dieting, it will get you to your fat loss goal faster.

Disadvantages of Leanbean

Leanbean doesn’t do a great job of providing a thermogenic boost to your body. It also requires that you take 6 capsules every day, which may be hard for some people to swallow (literally). Leanbean is also expensive and only available from the manufacturer’s UK. Unless you buy the 4 bottle bundle, you will also have to pay for shipping.

Recap

Leanbean does a good job of suppressing the appetite, thanks to the 3 grams of glucomannan that it includes. It is clinically dosed well on most of its scientifically attested ingredients. Overall, this product does a good job of helping women to stay in a daily caloric deficit. However, if you are after a potent thermogenic booster, you should look elsewhere.

