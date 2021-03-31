 Skip to Content

Diego Sanchez Plans on Retiring Donald Cerrone at UFC on ESPN 24

Diego Sanchez is heading into his fight against Donald Cerrone in top shape an will plan on retiring Cerrone after he retires as well.

Posted on Last updated:

Diego Sanchez is highly motivated heading into his fight against Donald Cerrone and plans on retiring him from the sport. Previously, Sanchez was on record saying that he would like a chance to face Conor McGregor before ending his career. After a loss to Jake Matthews, Sanchez’s path changed, and he is entirely focused on giving his best performance against Cowboy.

During a media obligation for UFC 253, reporters fielded a variety of questions for Diego. One, in particular, was about how Diego wants to end his career. While he’s looking forward to finishing his fight career to focus on other passions, there are still some things to check off his bucket list. 

Diego Sanchez on Retiring Donald Cerrone

Speaking with Mike Swick, Sanchez detailed being in fantastic shape. So much so that the fight will more than likely be the last for both men, which Chael Sonnen previously predicted. 

“You’re just going to see me at my best, and I don’t know what ‘Cowboy’ is going to come, but you’re going to see me at my best. I’m going in there with everything that I have, all my skills, everything that I’ve learned over the course of this career and at the end of the career, really sharpening that blade. I am going to take care of myself, and I’m going to move correctly,” said Diego.

“I’m going to move in there so smooth. We’ll make this sh*t look easy. ‘Cowboy,’ he might be planning on finishing out those five fights he signed when he signed the Conor McGregor deal, but as I’m ready for retirement, ‘Cowboy’s ass better get ready for retirement too. He don’t know, but this is probably going to be his retirement fight, too.”

Knowing it’ll be the last walk to the octagon for Diego, he plans on going out with a bang. So fans can expect fireworks when the two already-exciting fighters face each other.

Do fans believe that the fight could end in a double retirement?

 

