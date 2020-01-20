The Best Youth Boxing Gloves Review (2020)

Best Youth Boxing Gloves of 2020

Regardless of if someone wants to become a professional fighter or not, there are many different reasons why people train in combat sports. Whether it’s self-defense, overall fitness, or a mental escape, there are tons of reasons to train. These days, people are so busy with their day-to-day routines, that there isn’t much time to train or exercise. Especially if they have children. But, getting the kids involved is extremely beneficial for their overall fitness and health as well.

Taking the kids to a cardio class or training session installs discipline that they will carry with them into their adult years. But, don’t show up to the gym unprepared. Just like you’ll need a water bottle, towel, and boxing gloves, so will they. Youth boxing gloves are quite different than their adult counterparts. And, in this guide, we’ll provide you with the top youth gloves on the market.

Finding the Right Gloves

When searching for youth gloves, it’s important to understand that they’re different from adult gloves. We’ve already covered the best adult gloves and best budget gloves.

In various cases, companies usually use their highest quality materials when it comes to youth size gloves. However, a child isn’t going to produce the power needed to truly ruin the gloves. Instead, focusing on durability, fit, and comfort should be the main factors when deciding which gloves to get for your children.

Fit is undoubtedly the most important factor when buying gloves. Especially at the youth level. Making sure that a glove fits snug is the best way to prevent injury. Particularly because of the punching technique required to make sure that the hands and wrists are safe.

As far as materials are concerned, don’t break the bank. The importance of breathability is much more important than having 100% full-grain leather. Making sure that the child’s hand stays dry will prevent the glove from turning, which could cause injury. Furthermore, making sure they have the ability to sustain wear and tear is important. That would be due to the carelessness that most kids have when it comes to their possessions.

Middle Easy has done all the research for potential buyers. Within this guide, the best youth gloves on the market with a fair price will be displayed. Parents, guardians, and kids can feel secure knowing that all of the gloves mentioned in this list are safe options. Safety and practicality are important and that’s what we will focus on.

The Top Youth Boxing Gloves of 2020

Venom Contender Gloves

The Venom Contender series has been a staple in combat sports. Just like it’s the adult version, the kid’s version features the same quality. The gloves look identical to their adult counterparts.

They feature 100% leather and Venom’s trademark attached thumb. The importance of that feature is to prevent the glove from twisting, which could seriously injure the hands. It’s important to note that many companies do use premium materials in their youth size gloves. So, Venom gets huge praise for caring about the youth as much as their premium athletes.

The gloves come in both 6oz and 8oz variations. Unfortunately, there is only one design to choose from. And, let’s be real, that’s usually what the kids enjoy the most.

Venum Contender Kids Boxing Gloves Pros Premium synthetic leather

Very affordable

Attached thumb Cons One design

Not meant for larger hands

Sanabul Youth Boxing Gloves

If a parent or coach is worried about safety and protection as a priority, Sanabul has them covered. Their gel-infused foam featured throughout the gloves provides maximum protection.

In my opinion, these are the absolute best gloves for the youth level. The synthetic leather material is super easy to clean and very durable. Furthermore, the gloves feature breathable mesh on the inside lining to prevent moisture buildup.

An underrated feature in the Sanabul gloves is the large velcro wrist strap. This feature is a necessity for children that are trying to adjust or take off their own gloves. They also come in a variety of different colors. Having them choose their own colorway would be half of the fun for them in regards to making the purchase.

Sale Sanabul Essential Gel Boxing Kickboxing Pros Protective foam

Mesh inside

Attached thumb Cons Starts at 8oz

Not meant for smaller hands

Luniquz Kids Boxing Gloves

Luniquz provides kids with some of the better options when it comes to aesthetics. Their signature colorway features a black base with flames reminiscent to Tito Ortiz and his famous trunks.

The brand doesn’t only feature looks though. The quality and safety standards are still met. They feature thick foam padding in the punching radius as well as a breathable mesh palm.

With so many design options to pick from, we’re sure that they will select an option that makes them happy. And the best part? These can easily be purchased for under $20.00.

Sale Luniquz Kids Boxing Gloves Pros Creative design

Thick padding

Great ventilation Cons Only 6 oz option

Not meant for smaller hands

Everlast Prospect Youth Training Gloves

Everlast is pretty much synonymous with combat sports. Specifically boxing gloves. The brand has been around forever and has been worn by legends such as Muhammad Ali. So course, the brand would provide the youth with a solid pair of gloves as well.

The features are simple. A padded striking area, synthetic materials, and a thick wrist strap. With the material chosen, the gloves tend to last a very long time.

Hopefully, the child loves the color blue though. Because that’s the only option to choose from when considering these gloves.

Everlast Prospect Youth Training Gloves Pros Reputable brand

Breathable material Cons One color

Needs breaking in

Xnature Youth Gloves

Xnature provides a very thick wrist strap that comes in handy in regards to children. The strap provides a lockdown feature that pretty much prevents any slippage from occurring. PU leather and EVA foaming enhance the durability and protection of the person using the gloves.

What stands out about Xnature is that they’re focused on durability. These gloves should last for multiple years. Even after the wear and tear from simply belonging to a child.

The design is basic and comes in limited colorways. But, if the design doesn’t matter, these gloves will get you by for a very long time.

Sale Xnature Youth Gloves Pros 5 colors

Secure fit

3 different sizes Cons Basic design

Looks cheap

Mytra Fusion Kids Boxing Gloves

The design of these gloves really catches the eye of kids with their bright colors. Fortunately for parents and guardians, they perform as well as they look.

The full inside in very ventilated across the thumb and palm. The ventilation system and ergonomic cut provide comfort during child’s workouts. They will also stay dry which is important because moisture is the number one factor that ruins gloves.

Did we mention that these gloves are made of premium synthetic leather? Cleaning these are a breeze. Which is important as a parent who constantly has to clean up messes regardless.

Internal multi-layered foam is injected which provides amazing protection to the hands. And, with 5 colors to choose from including lime green, there should be no problems picking the perfect pair.

Mytra Fusion Kids Boxing Gloves Pros Bright colors

Anatomic shape

Shock absorption Cons Break-in time

Might stretch overtime

Cheerwing Kids Boxing Gloves

These gloves are some of the most comfortable ones on the list. Children tend to love them for their comfort and bright design. However, Cheerwing made sure to bring it when it comes to protection. High-quality PU leather and foam make these gloves are easy to clean and durable for long-term use.

Just be sure to get the correct size. These gloves run a little small. Plus, there is a V cut on the inseam after the wrist strap. So if the wrong size is purchased, that area of the skin will be exposed and could get scraped on a canvas bag. A simple solution could be to tape the gloves before each session, but that could get annoying quickly.

Sale Cheerwing Kids Boxing Gloves Pros Kid-friendly designs

Thick wrist strap

Great ventilation Cons Small glove

Not meant for smaller hands

RDX Kids Boxing Gloves

RDX is one of the premium brands when it comes to training equipment and gear. From the professional ranks down to the youth, these gloves come equipped with tons of features.

The most important feature is the thumb lock. That partnered with the thick wrist strap will provide top support. Solid Maya hide leather material that makes them tenaciously durable and long-lasting. Plus, the designs are very kid-friendly.

Just be wary to not keep these gloves when they wear down. Because when they do, they become extremely loose and thin.

RDX Kids Boxing Gloves Pros Maya hide leather

Ventilation technology

Foam padding Cons Only 6 oz option

Not meant for smaller hands

Hawk Sports Kids Boxing Gloves

The Hawk brand is great for hitting pads or a heavy bag. They feature some of the most paddings of all of the gloves inside of this list. Top-quality breathability in these gloves reduces offensive odors, bacteria, moisture through children’s hands.

The downside is that they look and feel cheap. On the flip side, the price also reflects that.

Hawk Sports Kids Boxing Gloves Pros Low price

Heavily padded

Great ventilation Cons Feels cheap

Inexpensive material

Chemical smell

Farabi Sports Kids Boxing Gloves

These gloves prevent moisture and mildew the best out of any of our lists. The strategic holes placed around the thumb and palm region keeps the gloves free of the nasty bacteria that cause major damage to the longevity of gloves.

They’re constructed of high-quality synthetic grain leather which is highly durable and long-lasting. he strap system goes around the wrist to provide stability. The way that it’s designed could easily fit hand wraps underneath as well.

Unfortunately, these gloves are limited to one colorway and one design. So, if the interest lies in these gloves, hopefully, the child is okay with pink with stars.

Sale Luniquz Kids Boxing Gloves Pros Great materials

Thick wrist strap

Great ventilation Cons One size

One colorway

The Verdict

All of the gloves here are suitable for a first pair or even for a child who is advanced. For the most part, the best advice is to not break the bank. Children grow at a rapid rate so spending a lot on youth gloves isn’t necessary.

The most important factor is safety. Making sure that the gloves don’t twist, slip, or erode is vital to their training. Preventing injury is impossible, but it can be reduced with precaution by selecting one of the pairs of gloves in this guide.

If it’s up to the child, the selection of the gloves will probably come down to the comfort and design. So, just have fun. Picking out their first gloves is a bonding moment to be remembered.

Enjoy the process.