Isopure Zero Carb Protein Review

If you’re new to protein powders, you may not think it would be almost impossible to find one free of carbs. You’ll be glad to know that’s what Isopure Zero Carb Protein Powder provides. It’s one of the most widely used because of its low to zero carb protein powder flavors. The source is 100% whey protein isolate. It’s uncommon in other brands that usually use a combination of hydrolyzed and concentrated whey plus isolates.

Whey protein isolates are more expensive, but the body can digest and absorb them more quickly, making them the ideal protein booster. Even better, Isopure has come up with a formulation that’s within reach of most people’s budgets.

They have several low and zero carb flavor options containing only a few calories and don’t have sugar or fat. On top of that, it also delivers a comprehensive list of vitamins and minerals to augment your daily meals. It would be a perfect protein supplement for people on keto diets. Does it sound too good to be true?

Read our Isopure Zero Carb Protein Powder review to find out more about this fantastic product.

Product Highlights

25g 100% whey protein isolate per serving

5.5g BCAAS for muscle recovery

4g of glutamine for muscle recovery

Blend with up to 24 vitamins and minerals

Pros

Enjoys high buyer satisfaction ratings

Mixes easily

Low to zero carbs

Zero fat

Sugar-free

Gluten-free

Lactose-free

Low Calorie

Very creamy texture

Reasonable price

Cons

May be too sweet for some

Leaves an unpleasant aftertaste in the mouth

Some flavors taste artificial

Too much sodium

Why You Should Purchase Isopure Zero Carb Protein Powder

The Isopure Company

The company began as Nature’s Best in 1984 and later called The Isopure Company after the two founders created the Isopure brand in 1998.

Today, it has two principal brands, including Isopure. It still retains the name Nature’s Best but as another brand.

The Isopure Company operates out of Hauppauge, New York, and is a leading marketer specializing in sports nutrition and premium protein-based products.

They describe the Isopure brand as “science with style.” The brand only uses pure protein from the seven macronutrients or macros with zero to low carbohydrates, sugar, and fat.

It also uses 100% pure whey protein isolates (WPI) – hence the name Isopure – and other premium ingredients.

After Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Inc. acquired it in 2014, it has since doubled its revenues.

Overall Taste

The product generally receives high marks from buyers for its flavors, with only a few of them having an acquired taste.

There are criticisms on a few particular flavors. On the other hand, you’ll also see some comments praising those. It’s highly subjective, but most of the feedback on taste has been positive.

With several flavors on offer, you won’t have a problem with variety and picking your favorites. You may have to experiment a bit if you want to add more ingredients to enhance your shake.

Flavor Variety

Isopure Zero Carb Protein Powder currently has 13 flavors plus one with no flavoring added.

With this much variety, you won’t find yourself getting tired of drinking every day the same 3-4 options offered by some brands.

They have low-carb flavors like apple pie, Dutch chocolate, chocolate peanut butter, and toasted coconut.

Their zero-carb offerings have mango peach, alpine punch, pineapple orange banana, banana cream, cookies and cream, mint chocolate chip, vanilla salted caramel, creamy vanilla, and strawberries and cream.

A pleasant plain flavor is there for people who don’t enjoy anything sweet in their protein shakes. That may also be the best option when trying different shake recipes.

Texture and consistency

You won’t have problems stirring this powder even in cold water. It’s rare in protein shakes to have a product that dissolves this quickly and has a smooth texture.

There are hardly any lumps that make other drinks less convenient to swallow. Best of all, there’s no fuss when preparing a serving. Unlike with other brands, the liquid surface won’t have clumpy bits.

The texture and consistency remain excellent even if you stir it with a spoon or shake it by hand. If you want a creamier consistency, a blender will help you make frothier shakes.

You’ll enjoy the wide variety of flavors even more because they go down your throat smoothly with no unpleasant feeling in your mouth.

Ingredient List

The ingredients will vary a bit, but only on the flavoring used for the variety you choose. The primary ingredient is 25g or 100% whey protein isolate.

It doesn’t have the highest protein content when compared to similar powders. Nevertheless, it will do for most muscle bulking requirements.

It also contains 5.5g per serving of branch-chain amino acids (BCAAS), one of the essential ones that help in muscle gains and improve performance. However, there’s a 2017 review suggesting that BCAAS muscle-building benefits are negligible in a supplementary form.

A later study in 2018 shows that taking BCAAS does alleviate muscle soreness and helps in recovery after a strenuous workout.

Another noteworthy ingredient is 4g of glutamine that research found also helps with muscle soreness and recovery.

Some people may not take kindly to soy lecithin that is a typical emulsifier and stabilizer, making powders easier to mix. It also contains 240mg sodium per serving, which is a bit high but nothing severe.

Nevertheless, the best thing about it is having zero carbohydrates and sugar, although some flavors have low carb content. It’s also free of gluten and lactose, which is terrific news for lactose intolerant individuals.

Another significant bonus is the 24 vitamin and mineral blend, vitamins A, C, E, K, B6, B12, and minerals manganese, zinc, and many more. Notably missing is vitamin D, however.

Sugar

There’s zero sugar content, but it uses the artificial sweetener sucralose. Some may find the taste a little too sweet, and it also contributes to an unpleasant after taste.

The powder uses various natural and artificial flavoring that may contribute to the sweetness, depending on the flavor.

Protein

You’ll get 25g protein content for every scoop. A jug of Isopure Zero Carb Protein powder contains a kilo of protein or 44 scoops.

Although it isn’t the highest amount per serving, you’re guaranteed to consume only 100% high-grade whey isolate equivalent to 50% of the RDA.

That way, you’re sure that your body will break it down and absorb it more efficiently. Most powders have 30g or more, but they usually come in various protein blends.

Besides the whey isolate, you also have BCAAS and glutamine to help with muscle recovery. You also get a comprehensive vitamin and mineral blend that will give you energy and improve your workout performance.

Carbohydrate

This type of protein booster is heaven-sent for those on a low-carb or keto diet. Several of the flavors have zero-carb, although a few do have negligible carb content.

The low-carb whey and additional nutrients will allow you to lose weight while having enough energy for more pumps in the gym to build muscles.

Amino Acid Content

Besides the essential block-chain amino acids you get from the 100% whey protein isolate, you’ll also receive some 5.5g BCAAS supplementation.

The BCAAS will help you avoid workout crashes and allow your muscles to recover quickly, and make you look forward to your next workout.

Even if you increase your pumps, your muscles won’t feel stiff and sore the next day. You can proceed with another workout in peak or optimum performance.

It will get you faster and more noticeable results. If you think you need more BCAAS, Isopure has a product that lets you stack more BCAAS on top of this zero carb powder.

Filler Ingredients

Like any powder supplement, it’s bound to have what are considered mere filler ingredients.

There’s soy lecithin that many people frown upon but is a typical emulsifier and stabilizer. It helps with the powder’s consistency and allows you to mix it more conveniently.

It has enough of the stuff but not at amounts that would cause any issues. There’s also xanthan gum that also helps with consistency, particularly as a thickening agent. It also has sodium selenite for coloring.

Effectiveness

Isopure Zero Carb Protein Powder remains a popular pre-workout protein supplement that continues to enjoy high marks from consumers.

That’s a testament to its effectiveness in boosting protein for the development of muscles while giving you enough energy to make that happen in the gym.

The 100% whey protein isolate allows your body to digest and absorb more protein. You’ll have more energy to work out because of the included vitamin and mineral blend, while additional BCAAS and glutamine will help you recover more quickly.

That makes Isopure Zero Carb an ideal protein-boosting pre-workout supplement. Besides low or zero carbohydrates to help you lose weight, it also contains zero sugar and fat.

Serving Sizes

As with other protein powders, Isopure recommends a single 31g scoop serving per day containing 25g of protein. You can add it to low-fat milk or 6-9oz of water. Each serving contains about 100 calories.

It quickly dissolves by stirring with a spoon, but you can use a shaker bottle for best results. Moreover, using a blender will create a more creamy and frothy texture.

A more than 1.3kg jug is enough for 44 scoops to last you about a month and a half. It also comes in 15 and 110-scoop packages. We also recommend you first buy smaller packs and try the various flavors to find out which ones you like the most.

Quality

The high quality is what you’d come to expect from such a widely used product that enjoys consistently high buyer ratings.

Only 100% whey protein isolate makes up the bulk of the content, and the flavor is pleasing for the most part.

Most of the flavors taste better than several competing brands go down smoothly like a regular shake. Isopure is one of the few trusted brands where you’ll likely enjoy ingesting health supplements.

Value

Whey protein isolate tends to be more expensive than other protein sources. For a product containing only 100% whey isolate, the price tag is very reasonable.

The overall positive user feedback it receives from thousands of buyers is evidence of its quality and effectiveness. That’s because its top-notch formulation gives you more value per serving than most products that promise similar results.

And that’s what you should look for when buying any pre-workout supplement. It will help you meet your daily nutritional needs while eating less food.

Simultaneously, it gives you more energy that allows more pumps in the gym and sufficient protein to build muscle mass. All while letting you recover quickly to tackle your next workout the following day.

Side Effects

A few people may experience subtle side effects such as nausea, upset stomach, and a bloated feeling. There’s nothing much to worry about because that’s typical of powdered protein supplements.

The good news is that we haven’t encountered any user complaining about these symptoms, which speaks highly of the product’s safety and quality. Most of the nitpicks come from the unpleasant aftertaste of a few flavors.

It doesn’t contain any lactose, making it highly unlikely that people with an intolerance will feel any ill effects in their stomachs.

Benefits of Pro Isopure Zero Carb Protein Powder

It’s pretty much for anyone who wants lots of protein in their diet but doesn’t want carbs, sugar, and fat, hopping in for a ride.

It’s the ticket for those who want in on a low or zero-carb keto diet providing enough protein to build a more defined and athletic physique.

The comprehensive vitamin and mineral blend will help fill the daily nutritional requirements with less food intake. It also contains little to no carbohydrates and no gluten, lactose, fat, or sugar. The calorie count is also negligible.

All that will help you lose weight while providing you with better workout performance and protein to build muscle.

And even if you increase your pumps, there’s little chance of crashing. It allows your muscles to recover quickly before your next workout session.

Disadvantages of Isopure Zero Carb Protein Powder

It’s hard to find fault in a protein powder that contains a reasonably priced 100% whey protein isolate.

We can’t think of any complaints other than a few disappointing flavors that are too sweet and leave an unpleasant aftertaste in the mouth.

Some may put off buying because of the sucralose, soy lecithin, and artificial flavoring. However, those are typical mainstays in powdered supplements.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Isopure Zero Carb Protein Powder have all-natural ingredients? The bulk of the powder consisting of whey protein isolate is pure and natural. However, it includes both natural and artificial flavoring and colors. It also uses the artificial sweetener sucralose. There’s also a version without any flavoring or sweetness. Will Isopure Zero Carb Protein Powder help your muscles grow? A serving each day of 25mg 100% whey protein isolate helps build more muscle mass, but you need to put in the gym work necessary to achieve your goals. It also has a vitamin and mineral blend to augment the daily nutritional needs that will give you enough energy to accomplish a grueling workout. What kind of protein is in Isopure Zero Carb Protein Powder? This powder only contains high-grade 100% whey protein isolate that’s best for quick digestion and absorption by the body. Is Isopure Zero Carb Protein Powder safe? It’s quite a safe product when consumed in the recommended daily servings. However, it’s not for people who are highly sensitive to soy and allergens. As a precaution, it’s best to consult with your doctor first before using any supplement.

Recap

Overall, Isopure Zero Carb Protein Powder is an impressive product. Whey powder with hydrolyzed and concentrated protein blended with isolates is more common. That’s not the case with this one, and you get only the purest whey protein isolate at a price that won’t burn a hole in your pockets.

Another thing going for it is the addition of glutamine and BCAA to help avoid workout crashes. It will allow your body to recover from the more intense strain you will put it through.

Not only that, but it also has an almost complete list of vitamins and minerals to give you the endurance to work out harder. It will make you feel satiated, allowing you to eat less without feeling weak and hungry.

Best of all, it doesn’t contain any carbohydrates, sugar, fats and only has a small number of calories. That will help you lose even more extra baggage. With the combination of nutrition and protein, you’ll develop strength and muscle mass more quickly, thus shortening the time to reach your fitness goals.

It’s a well-formulated product geared for those who want protein without the carbs. All while giving you enough energy that improves physical performance to build muscles. You can’t ask for anything more in a protein powder, and that’s why Isopure Zero Carb Protein Powder receives our highest recommendation.

