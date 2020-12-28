The Best Gifts for Boxers and Boxing Fans

Just like the song, the most wonderful time of the year is almost upon us. Soon, it will be the start of a busy holiday season for retailers and shoppers alike. With plenty of choices to go around, it can be challenging to pick a gift that would leave a lasting impression and a smile on a loved one’s face. It’s especially true if the one you’re thinking about is a boxer or a fan of boxing. It would be a bummer to see him or her looking indifferent after opening your present.

You want to buy them something unique and out of the ordinary, just to show how much you care. You also want something these enthusiasts can appreciate, have fun with, or even be useful. Selecting a gift for them would require special attention or even more if you know little about the sport. It’s easy to mess things up and ruin your time, effort, and money to get the right one.

There’s no need to worry because we got you covered. We’ve rounded up ten of the best boxing gifts that the boxer in your life will love.

Editor’s Choice: Elite Warrior Bag

Here’s why we picked Elite Warrior Bag as our Editor’s Choice:

Elite Warrior Bag

Why is it the best?

Essential item for boxers but not too expensive

Can be a duffel bag, backpack, and shoulder bag

Useful to store boxing gear and accessories

Has organized pockets

Durable material

Affordable

Product Listings

1. Elite Warrior Bag

The Elite Warrior Bag is a versatile duffel bag, backpack, and shoulder bag combination to carry your boxing gear and accessories to the gym.

It’s a thoughtful product to give a boxer allowing him to carry all the stuff he needs. The fabric is sturdy Cordura and has storable handles and shoulder straps, making it more convenient to lug around. It also has a mesh pocket for storing wet items without contaminating the rest of the bag with moisture and sweat. It also has other handy pockets inside and out for better organization of smaller items.

Highlights

Storable dual straps

Made with a durable Cordura fabric

Mesh pockets for wet items

Pros

Convenient to carry around like a duffel bag, backpack, or shoulder bag

Spacious

Affordable

Cons

Flimsy-looking strap ends

Rating

4.7 of 5

2. Meister Glove Deodorizers

If you want to give something more practical, try some glove deodorizers. Boxers sweat a lot in training, and the gloves they use will accumulate and absorb sweat, including odors. Meister Glove Deodorizer is excellent not only in making gloves smell better, but it can also prolong their use by neutralizing the moisture that can weaken them over time. It can save boxers money from having to replace them more frequently. It has a nunchuck-like insert design made of high-quality flannel filled with aromatic materials. They come in fresh linen, cologne, cedar, or lavender and scent. The price is very reasonable considering its value as an indispensable hygienic item in a boxer’s kit.

Highlights

Made of high-quality flannel and aromatic inserts

Has four scents

Pros

Keeps gloves moisture-free

Extends gloves lifespans

Affordable

Hygienic

Can be used in other sports gloves

Cons

Scents can be a bit overpowering to some

Rating

4.7 of 5

3. Pro Impact Mini Boxing Gloves

Pro Impact Mini Boxing Gloves are miniature replicas of Pro Impact gloves made to exacting details. They’re whimsical ornaments to hang on the rearview mirror, in work cubicles, and even on key chains.

They come in pairs and seven different colors, such as red, black, yellow, green, pink, white, and orange. The size of each glove is about 2×4” and looks like the real deal.

Highlights

Replicas of Pro Impact boxing gloves

Comes in seven colors

Pros

Very nice-looking

Can hang them in cars and cubicles

Affordable

Terrific as boxing souvenirs

Cons

Actual size is smaller than in the description

Rating

4.7 of 5

4. Ali vs. Liston First Minute First Round Knockout

During his time, the most feared boxer in the world was heavyweight great Sonny Liston. Muhammad Ali was still an up-and-coming contender that had declared himself “The Greatest” before his first championship fight with Liston on February 25, 1964. Of course, almost nobody believed him, but he proved all his doubters wrong when he forced Liston to quit after six rounds. The image from poster and print company Pyramid America captures a defining moment in boxing legend Muhammad Ali’s career. It was when Ali knocked out Liston in the first minute of the first round of their rematch on March 25, 1965. The classic black and white print can be a great source of inspiration and would look attractive on any wall. It’s available in five different sizes.

Highlights

Available in five sizes

Excellent print quality

Pros

Captures iconic moment in sports history

Visually appealing

Affordable

Cons

Not for all fans

Rating

4.6 of 5

5. Sanabul Essential Gel Gloves

What makes Sanabul Essential Gel Gloves unique compared to regular boxing gloves is its infusion of gel. It allows for harder punching but without the pain usually associated with traditional gloves. The gel will supposedly protect your knuckles during heavy bag training and sparring. The gel cushion will also protect your wrists from injury because of continuous punching impact during training. That makes it an excellent training glove for sparring and hitting the heavy bag. The meshed palm would allow the glove to let in air and release moisture from sweat. There’s also no need to break-in the gloves for months because the design allows for a perfect fit. It may have durability issues but would be a nice gift for those just starting with boxing training.

Highlights

Gel-infused padding

Meshed palm allows breathability

Adapts to the shape of your fist

Pros

Lessens pain from punches

Protects your knuckles

Protects your wrists

Easier to clean

Cons

Customer service is poor

Not as painless to the knuckles as advertised

Not as durable as more advance boxers would prefer

Rating

4.6 of 5

6. Meister 180” Hand Wraps

These hand wraps are a combination of spandex and cotton and made in-house by Meister in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It stretches yet provides ample support and protection for fists. I can also be used over and over again, unlike regular super-thin gauze wraps. The Meister wraps are thick and give ample protection to the knuckles but are also comfortable and don’t feel bulky. It also offers excellent support for the wrists during impacts from repeated punching. There’s a big loop, strap, and thumb hook to keep the wraps in place while training. It comes as a pair of two and in several colors. They’re also machine washable after use.

Highlights

180” long

Made of a spandex-cotton blend

Oversized hook, strap, and loop

Pros

Machine washable and reusable

Comes in many colors

Not bulky

Excellent hand and wrist protection

Cons

Colors may bleed in the washer

Rating

4.5 of 5

7. American Flag Robe

This replica of Rocky Balboa’s robe from the movie Rocky is available from the online retail store of the same name. The Rocky Store sells all kinds of memorabilia and apparel connected to the films. It has an official license to distribute them, including this star-spangled robe from the movie franchise and considered an iconic design in boxing circles. It’s made of polyester and comes in a single size, and is a typical boxing robe with a hood and belt tie. It’s a recognizable design that most boxers or fans would easily recognize.

Highlights

Iconic stars and stripes design from Rocky

Licensed from the movie franchise

Pros

Functional boxing robe

Fits most body sizes and shapes

Cons

Faux boxing robe only usable during ring entrances or as memorabilia

Rating

4.4 of 5

The long hours of work can be quite stressful, and everyone needs a small break from time to time. A terrific gift for someone who’s into boxing is a Stress Buster Desktop Punching Bag? It’s an inflatable punching bag from gadget maker Tech Tools, and it would be handy on a desk to relieve some of the stress away. You can also punch it to vent out some of your frustrations. It has a sizeable heavy-duty suction cup as its base that will attach easily to any flat surface and held up by a hefty metal spring. Also included is a convenient hand pump, which is a nice touch, so you don’t have to blow air into it with your mouth every time it deflates. Although it’s inexpensive, it’s thoughtful, unique, and a fun item to have nearby.

Highlights

Comes with a hand pump

Base sticks to any flat surface

Pros

Great for relieving stress

Great for venting frustrations

Unique gift idea

Affordable

Cons

Makes a loud noise

Becomes unstuck a few times

Rating

4.3 of 5

9. Everlast Heavy Bag Kit

One of the best things you can give a boxer besides gloves is a heavy bag. This 75lb heavy bag kit from famous boxing gear and equipment company Everlast comes complete with gloves and 108” hand wraps. Everlast has been in the sporting goods industry for over a century. Many regard the company’s boxing products highly, and their punching bags are a mainstay in boxing gyms across the country. Any boxer would be familiar with Everlast products and their quality. They would appreciate this heavy bag, gloves, and wraps that come with a high price tag. It’s still practical and provides them the convenience to set up the bag and train at home.

Highlights

75lb bag

Filled with a custom mix of natural and synthetic fibers and sand

Comes with a pair of gloves and hand wraps

Genuine leather

Heavy-duty mounting hardware

Pros

Professional quality

Excellent for training at home

Gives a good workout

Cons

High price tag

A nylon strap instead of a metal chain is disappointing

Rating

4.3 of 5

10. PAOGL Fight Ball Reflex

This type of reflex ball has been around for a while and is gaining some popularity. It consists of a ball roughly the size of a tennis ball attached to a headband with an elastic string.

PAOGL calls its version the Fight Ball Reflex for training. It would be a superb gift for any boxer or enthusiast to develop hand and eye coordination while getting a fun calorie-burning and cardiovascular workout. It has two difficulty levels that will improve head movement, footwork, reaction time, speed, accuracy, and timing. The ball is soft and is safe and painless should it come hurtling back towards the face.

Highlights

Fun calorie-burning workout

Improves cardio performance

The ball is soft and won’t hurt the face

Pros

Improves hand-eye coordination, accuracy, speed, and timing

Great for developing head movement, footwork, and reaction time

Cons

Not as easy as it looks

Rating

4.3 of 5

Who Should Purchase Boxing Gifts?

Some people might want to buy someone a boxing gift if the recipient is:

An Amateur or Professional Boxer

Despite the bloody sport they belong to, boxers – just like anyone – have friends and loved ones too that may want to give them a present. Whether amateur or pro, boxers would appreciate a gift linked to their passion. It could be equipment or gear that would help in training or even inspirational stuff to motivate them.

A Boxing Enthusiast or Fan

Boxing aficionados or avid and casual fans alike would likely appreciate a thoughtful gift related to the sport they love and enjoy watching. Anything boxing-related would work, especially if it’s something they don’t already have.

A Fan of a Boxer

Like any popular sport, boxing has its superstars, and they’re among the most famous and highest paid in all combat sports. Just ask Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao. If you have a friend or loved one who’s a rabid fan of a boxer, you can buy items specifically related to that boxing celebrity.

Someone Who Wants to Learn Self-Defense

The sweet science is an excellent starting point when trying to learn self-defense. You can buy someone a subscription to something like FightCamp, which is an interactive home training solution. He can try it out for a month and see what it’s about before committing full-time. Or you can sign him up for lessons in a local gym. Buying him gear or equipment would help if he’s already well into training.

Someone who Wants to Lose weight or Keep in Shape

Boxing offers a complete workout and is a great way to lose calories. You can also sign a person up for boxing lessons for that purpose.

How to Choose Boxing Gifts

Boxing Accessories

These are usually items he’ll use a lot during training. Maybe you can buy him boxing trunks or robes. A new mouth guard would be terrific, but you have to ensure it will fit. He’ll also need elastic hand wraps and towels.

Equipment or Gear Used in Training

For a more advanced boxer, some essential training equipment or gear would help. A speed or punching bag would be great, even a jump rope. The more common gifts are shoes or gloves, although you should know his size so he can use them. As long as you can afford it, any of these items are welcome and will help him in training.

Gift Ideas for Fans and Boxers

A t-shirt with something about the sport printed on it would mean a lot. You can buy a glove-shaped pendant or a keychain. Or you could give him a book like the Total Sports Illustrated Book of Boxing. Boxers or fans alike would appreciate almost anything boxing related that’s not necessarily gear or equipment.

Unique Boxing Gifts

You can buy something out of the ordinary and more personal. Maybe it’s a Muhammad Ali picture with a famous quote of his. It could be an autographed photo or gloves of another historic boxer. Or even a print of a quote from a fictional boxer Rocky Balboa. It’s best if you could chance upon unique boxing memorabilia that you know he’d like.

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of protective gear do they need? A boxer, especially in sparring, would need full protective gear. These are the mouth guard, head protector, body and groin protector, hand wraps, and gloves. How can I avail of a gift receipt? Online sellers have different return policies concerning gift receipts. Some allow the receiver to exchange the gift for another, while others only let the buyer get a refund. You’ll have to contact customer support about their policy on this matter. How can I be sure a person will like a boxing gift? Read reviews and customer feedback that will give you a better idea if most appreciate and are satisfied with the product. Also, know beforehand the seller’s return policy before going ahead with a purchase.

Recap

As you can see, there are plenty of gift ideas to give a boxer. These gifts can also apply to a person who’s training to lose weight or learning self-defense. He could even be just a fan of the sport. It can range from simple ornaments or memorabilia to full-on boxing equipment. Although more expensive, it’s best to give an amateur or professional boxer something that would be useful in his career.

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t hand him a present related to boxing that you can also give to a mere fan. Whatever the case, the smart thing to do is to research first any items that strike your fancy. Read reviews and customer feedback that will help you make a more informed purchase.