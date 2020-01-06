Michael Jai White Hits Back At Mike Perry

White Responds To ‘Playground Callout’ From Perry

Hollywood actor Michael Jai White hit back at UFC welterweight Mike Perry following the latter’s recent challenge.

Perry recently took issue with comments White made about the late Kimbo Slice when they were working together on a movie.

“I told Kimbo I’d teach him some pointers, the same way I’ve done with a lot of champions in the past,” White said. “Kimbo became a little too frustrated with the process. He was still a little too freaked out and felt dominated. And sometimes that messes with a fighter’s psyche.”

“Platinum” felt it was disrespectful for White to talk about Slice like that and proceeded to challenge him to a bare knuckle backyard fight. Many were anticipating how White — a martial arts practitioner — would react. Well, he finally did and he did not hold back.

“Maybe if MP learned my “Prison Movie Technique” he wouldn’t be ranked #20?😏I got no time for playground callouts Brother but holla when you come thru and maybe I’ll have time to give you a personal demo. Just DM me Bro. It really ain’t that hard!”

Maybe if MP learned my “Prison Movie Technique” he wouldn’t be ranked #20?😏I got no time for playground callouts Brother but holla when you come thru and maybe I’ll have time to give you a personal demo. Just DM me Bro. It really ain’t that hard! https://t.co/kxKdE5BTzO — Michael Jai White (@MichaelJaiWhite) January 5, 2020

Perry responded by urging White to make it happen.

“Let’s make it happen captain @MichaelJaiWhite , you wanna dm , send location.”

Let’s make it happen captain @MichaelJaiWhite , you wanna dm , send location — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 6, 2020

Maybe Perry does want a demo or he really wants to arrange a backyard fight with White. Stay tuned for more updates.