Mike Perry Wants Bareknuckle Match With Michael Jai White For Kimbo Slice Comments

‘Platinum’ didn’t take kindly to the actor trying to teach Kimbo Slice a thing or two about fighting.

It’s well-known that actor Michael Jai White is an avid practitioner of various types of martial arts disciplines. So naturally, someone who is as passionate as he is, wouldn’t think to hesitate about giving some pointers.

And one of those individuals who White tried to help out at one point was the late Kimbo Slice (real name Kevin Ferguson) who was a backyard bare-knuckle fighting legend. Slice began fighting professionally in 2007 after his street fighting days before competing in the Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights.

Well, he was ultimately cut from the UFC of which he then signed with Bellator MMA. However, he passed away in 2016 from heart failure just before a rematch with James Thompson who he defeated in their first matchup back in 2008.

Kimbo Slice also tried his hand at acting, appearing in ‘The Scorpion King 3’ (2012) and also ‘Blood and Bone’ (2009) of which he met the actor who got his first starring role in 1995 as heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson in the HBO television movie ‘Tyson’. But he’s also known for appearing in several Tyler Perry films among many other big movie roles.

Well, White thought he’d like to offer some tips to the Bahamian-American mixed martial artist on set and in a recent YouTube video, he talked about the struggle Ferguson had with adapting to new techniques.

Check it out below…

“I told Kimbo I’d teach him some pointers, the same way I’ve done with a lot of champions in the past” White said in the video. “Kimbo became a little too frustrated with the process. He was still a little too freaked out and felt dominated. And sometimes that messes with a fighter’s psyche.”

But UFC welterweight Mike Perry also known as ‘Platinum’ evidently wasn’t having any of that…

“An actor recently was saying how he was trying to teach kimbo something too difficult for kimbo to grasp,” he Tweeted. “I think you actors better stay in the movies. 1 knee make your nose look like special effects.”

But he wasn’t finished just yet and it seemed he was pretty riled up, taking offense to an actor wanting to give advice to a professional mixed martial artist. So much so in fact that he called out the actor and apparently challenged him to a backyard bare-knuckle matchup…

“I just feel like #KimboSlice would beat the f*ck outta @MichaelJaiWhite and his tone in the video really bothered me. He should fight me backyard bare-knuckle because I would like to learn this “prison movie technique” he was talking about #PPV #Or #For #Free.”

‘Platinum’ sure didn’t hold back and while he’d be open to a backyard bare-knuckle brawl with Michael Jai White, he’d have a better chance of engaging in an exchange of Tweets than he would be having the chance to duke it out with the actor.