Dana White Doesn’t Love PPV Price Increase, Says It’s Not The UFC’s Fault

Not everybody is a fan of the UFC’s newest pay-per-view price.

Prices Go Up

The new pricetag of $74.99 is at a all-time high for UFC PPV events. That wasn’t all. The cost also raised for ESPN+ yearly combo packages. This is the third time the prices have been raised since the UFC’s broadcast partner, ESPN came into play.

A lot of consumers first blamed the UFC for these changes, but that shouldn’t be the case as ESPN made those changes on their own. It looks to be out of the promotion’s control.

Dana White Reacts

It turns out UFC President Dana White wasn’t a fan of the price hike either. However, there’s nothing he can do about it.

“We don’t. We don’t have any say in that,” White said of the price change, at the UFC Vegas 46 post-fight presser. “We gave the pay-per-views to ESPN. So yeah, that’s their decision. “You know how I feel about that stuff. I don’t love when prices get raised, but it’s not my decision. It’s theirs.”

It’s crazy to think a few years ago, the cost of a UFC pay-per-view was $59.99. Fast forward to now and it’s $25 more than that.

It Starts With UFC 270

ESPN will implement the new, hefty price of $74.99 beginning at UFC 270. In a card that may be a heavy burden on your wallet, will feature a battle between heavy hitters Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

White has said it’s one of, if not the best heavyweight matchup of all time. If that rings to be true, it might prove to be worth the $5 bump or $10 bump (if you buy the PPV yearly package).