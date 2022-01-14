Dana White Dubs Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane As ‘The Best Heavyweight Matchup Of All Time’

Styles make fights. The saying couldn’t be any truer for next week’s UFC main event.

Best Heavyweight Matchup Ever

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou will collide with interim champ Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. Las Vegas, Nevada will play host to one of the most interesting stylistic matchups ever.

UFC President Dana White had something to say about it.

“The fight’s ridiculous.” White told BT Sport. “One of the best, if not the best heavyweight matchup ever.”

The contrasting fighting styles aren’t the only thing that makes this fight exciting.

Storylines

The storyline here is a great one. Gane and Ngannou were former teammates, but Ngannou would leave the team on bad terms. Since then, there is a raging rift between the camps, with Ngannou’s former coach/manager Fernand Lopez igniting the flames. Being an expert on his former pupil, he will use that to corner Gane.

To make matters worse, Ngannou’s future in the UFC is uncertain, with the champion being on the last fight on his contract. It may be a must win, if Ngannou wants to negotiate new terms. With how everything is adding up, UFC President Dana White is expecting this contest to be one of the best fights in UFC heavyweight history.

“You got two guys that trained together, two guys that had a falling out and don’t like each other. One guy has unbelievable knockout power and the other guy moves around like a middleweight, probably the best tactical striker and heavyweight history. You couldn’t ask for a better matchup.

Champ vs. Champ

On top of all of these storylines, you have champ vs. champ in the first PPV event of the year.

“They’re both champions,” White added. “You’ve got one who has the interim title. The other one has the title. Everything’s on the line, and how in depth, the bad blood is between the camps. “You just couldn’t write a better story than this.”