ESPN Bumps Up UFC Pay-Per-View Prices, Starting At UFC 270

The UFC’s pay-per-view costs are getting even more steeper.

PPV Price Increases

It looks like one of the promotions’ new years resolutions was to charge more for PPVs. Well, they are looking to stick to that by changing up the current pricetag.

A few years ago, UFC PPV’s used to be at $59.99. As the UFC moved on to ESPN+, it would then proceed to be at $64.99 and then to $69.99. The latest step up would be made at UFC 257, to begin 2021. The changes wouldn’t stop there.

To open up 2022, the promotion has now increased the price to $74.99.

PPV prices for UFC events on ESPN+ will be $74.99 this year. — Mark La Monica (@LaMonicaMark) January 6, 2022

That’s Not All

The PPV price climb isn’t everything. ESPN, the UFC’s broadcasting partner, is also raising the cost for their packages. In 2021, fans could buy both a PPV and a yearly ESPN+ package for $89.98. Entering 2022, they have increased the combo to $99.98.

The changes to the prices would be announced on Thursday by Neo Media World, which is an ESPN affliate.

Why The Changes?

Many fans are left confused by the rise of prices. The UFC celebrated a great year financially, despite being surrounded by a global pandemic.

Endeavor, the UFC’s parent company, would even go public with its success in 2021. They announced $1.4 billion in revenue with a net income of $63.6 million. CEO Ari Emanuel praised the third-quarter earnings, saying it was the “best nine-month, year-to-date period in UFC history.”

The UFC looks to bank even more in 2022, as they implement the changes to their first PPV event of the year at UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane.