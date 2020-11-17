Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall are set to throw down again.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the pair have verbally agreed to a middleweight bout set to take place at the upcoming UFC 258 pay-per-view on February 13.

An official announcement is expected soon. There are no details as to where the event is taking place as of now.

“Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall 2 has been verbally agreed to for UFC [258] on Feb. 13, per sources. The duo first fought in September 2010. Weidman beat Hall for the Ring of Combat middleweight title in what was his third pro fight. They’ll rematch over a decade later in the UFC.”

As stated by Helwani, it’s a rematch over 10 years in the making following their 2010 Ring of Combat middleweight title fight that saw Weidman come out on top via first-round TKO.

A Different Result For Weidman And Hall?

A lot has changed since their first meeting.

In recent times, Weidman has been struggling but did manage to return to the win column with a unanimous decision victory over Omari Akhmedov in August.

That ended a two-fight losing skid for the former UFC middleweight champion who has also lost five of his last seven outings. He will now be looking to go on a winning streak for the first time since suffering his first professional defeat back in December 2015.

Hall, meanwhile, is enjoying a career renaissance with four wins in his last five. “Prime Time” most recently inflicted a fourth-round TKO defeat to Anderson Silva late last month.

An impressive win against Weidman could see him climb the middleweight ranks further and truly insert himself into title contention in the near future.