The stage is set for a middleweight showdown in Las Vegas. The greatest middleweight fighter in UFC history, Anderson Silva (34-10-1) prepares to make his final walk to the octagon. Standing on the opposite side will be the flashy TUF veteran Uriah Hall (16-9).

Round 1

Hall comes out in the orthodox position, Silva comes out in the southpaw position. Hall takes control of the center of the cage but stays at range. Both fighters observe each other from a good distance before Hall breaks the ice with a leg kick. Silva reciprocates and lands a body kick. High kick blocked by Silva who then lands a big right hand. Hall seems hurt and Silva pressures him, he lands multiple nice shots as he follows Hall around the octagon. Spinning leg kick lands for Silva. Hall lands a jab but misses on the next one. Nice left hand lands for Silva as he pressures Hall once again.

10-9 Silva

Round 2

Leg kick checked by Hall as the second round starts. Silva feints a lot and moves around Hall to avoid his punches. Nice side kick to the leg lands for Silva who then runs around the octagon. The referee stops the action to remove some loose tape from Hall’s right glove. Both fighters try to get a reaction out of their opponent. Hall keeps the center of the cage and tries to hit Silva from far away. Back kick blocked b ySilva who then goes on the offensive.

10-9 Silva

Round 3

Hall comes out pressuring Silva right away, but Silva catches him with a left hand to the body. Hall lands a nice jab and then goes for the head kick. He lands a body shot but Silva counters with two leg kicks in a row. Silva looks to be more aggressive. He lands a leg kick and makes Hall miss with a right hand and spinning kick. Nice overhand left from Silva seems to rattle Hall. Silva looks like the faster fighter in the pocket. He follows Hall around the cage and lands a nice leaping uppercut. Silva forces a clinch and attacks Hall with some foot stomps. Nice body kick lands for Silva but he gets countered with a right overhand that drops him. Hall lands some heavy ground and pound as the round ends.

10-9 Hall

Round 4

Head kick blocked by Hall as the round starts. Hall looks to take the center of the cage again and keep Silva away. Silva walks onto a big right hand by Hall. He follows him to the ground and lands some ground and pound and this time it’s over!

Official results: Uriah Hall defeats Anderson Silva by TKO at 1m24s of the 4th round.

Check the highlights below:

Silva is down!@UriahHallMMA drops the Spider but is halted by the bell 😲 #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/Cm643YSsRQ — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2020

PRIME TIME. 🇯🇲 @UriahHall sensed the finish in RD 3 and closed the deal at the start of 4. #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/mmHO0F5g9Y — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2020

One last show of respect to close the evening. #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/qZ4A1B5dQ5 — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2020

Another finish on the reel 🎥 🇯🇲 @UriahHallMMA gets the finish in RD 4. #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/PX84iviVp9 — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2020