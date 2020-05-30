How To Watch UFC On ESPN 9 ‘Woodley vs. Burns’: Full Fight Card, Start Time & Results

How To Live Stream UFC On ESPN 9

UFC is back again tonight (Sat, May 30th, 2020) with UFC On ESPN 9 MMA event from inside the promotion’s UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main headliner former division champion, Tyron Woodley takes on Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout. It’s been over a year since Woodley lost his title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235, and it’s the first time he’s returning to Octagon. Burns is one over-looked fighter who’s on tearing five-fight winning streak scoring big wins over the likes of Gunnar Nelson and Demian Maia, sure he’ll give ‘The Chosen One’ one hell of a night.

Meanwhile, in the co-headlining act, heavyweight bruisers Blagoy Ivanov and Augusto Sakai will clash.

Also in the main card, an intriguing strawweight bout, where Mackenzie Dern is returning to Octagon after long hiatus against Hannah Cifers.

The opening of prelims looks promising as Antonina Shevchenko will look for her second straight win when she meets Katlyn Chookagian in a flyweight bout. Chookagian will look to bounce back from his recent loss against Valentina Shevchenko this past February.

Preliminary matches will begin at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, which is followed by the main card start time at 9 p.m. ET on the ESPN/ESPN+ as well.

Check out below UFC On ESPN 9 fight card and results:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns

Augusto Sakai vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Gabriel Green

Brok Weaver vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle

Klidson Abreu vs. Jamahal Hill

Tim Elliott vs. Brandon Royval

Casey Kenney vs. Louis Smolka

Chris Gutierrez vs. Vince Morales

If you don’t know, now you know. @TWooodley vs @GilbertDurinho is LIVE and FREE on @espn Saturday at 9pm ET and prelims start at 6pm ET #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/pmFSYSIP1V — danawhite (@danawhite) May 28, 2020