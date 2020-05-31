UFC on ESPN 9 Results: Augusto Sakai Sneaks Past Blagoy Ivanov With Split Decision (Highlights)

Augusto Sakai Split Decisions Blagoy Ivanov

The UFC on ESPN 9 co-main event takes place in the heavyweight division, where Blagoy Ivanov (18-3-0, 1NC) takes on Augusto Sakai (14-1-1).

Round 1:

Referee Jason Herzog gets the assignment for the co-main event, and with a touch of the gloves the fighters were off. The men start off fronting, with Sakai finally opening up with a front kick. Just over a minute in, with a lot of circling and feints, and the occasional leg kick from Sakai. Action begins to pick up Ivanov rushing and landing a good combo. Hard leg kick from Sakai, and Blagoy returns fire. Nice body shots from Ivanov, and Sakai returns with a leg kick. The big men engage in work in the clinch, before escaping and taking the center of the cage again. Glancing body kick lands for Augusto, and Ivanov clinches on the cage. The men break, and Sakai misses a head kick. Hard kick from Augusto buckles Blagoy’s leg slightly, and they clinch again. They break, and Sakai ends the round with a sloppy leg kick.

Round 1: 10-9 Augusto Sakai

Round 2:

Another touch of the gloves starts the round. Heavy shot to Sakai’s head, and body. Blagoy rushes, and gets countered with a right. Ivanov’s leg is hurt and he shoots for a lazy takedown. The two exchange sloppy shots in close range before Augusto clinches on the cage. They break and Blagoy misses a big left hand. Another hard inside leg kick from Ivanov, who returns with a left. The two swing with both men landing hard punches, before Augusto clinches once again. A decent backfist lands for Sakai as they break. A pair of outside kicks land to Blagoy’s right leg, and they wing wild shots. Stiff jab from Ivanov, with Sakai firing back, and a cut opens on his forehead. Ivanov lands a takedown, and slides into half guard. A handful of decent elbows land for both men as the round draws to a close.

Round 2: 10-9 Augusto Sakai

Round 3:

The final round starts as Ivanov circles around the outside. Sakai lands some decent hooks, and a glancing head kick. Ivanov slips three punches with ease. Sakai lands an outside leg kick, and Blagoy counters with a 1-2. Hard jab lands for Sakai as they wing shots at each other. Ivanov charges, and Sakai circles out and counters. The men clinch, as Augusto lands a hard uppercut. Ivanov almost lands a hip toss, but Sakai grabs the fence to prevent it. Good lead right hook lands for Ivanov. Blagoy pressure Sakai, and gets caught with two shots. He returns fire with a big right hand. Blagoy is backing up Sakai, as a hard body lands on his ribs. The men clinch for a final time, as the fight concludes.

Round 3: 10-9 Blagoy Ivanov (29-28 Augusto Sakai)

Official Result: Augusto Sakai Beats Blagoy Ivanov (Split Decision – 27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Check the highlights below:

