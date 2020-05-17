Walt Harris Delivers Heartfelt Message After Tough Loss at UFC Florida

Walt Harris Shares a Message After Losing to Alistair Overeem

Usually, when a mixed martial arts fight happens, the fans are ready for some action. Yeah, fanship may divide viewers but at the end of the day, fans just want the deserved victor to prevail. For anyone who wanted UFC Florida, they’d know that the same sentiment wasn’t echoed during the main event. When Walt Harris fought Alistair Overeem, it seemed like the entire world was rooting for a Harris victory. Especially due to the hardships he’s had to face during the past year. Although things didn’t go Walt Harris’ way in a loss, he still issued a message about the saddening defeat.

Harris looked good throughout the beginning stages of the fight. he was even able to catch “The Reem” with a flush shot that caused a huge gash in Overeem’s face. But, Alistair is a veteran of the sport and was able to continue and win.

From a viewership standpoint, it seemed like Harris ran completely out of gas. That’s when Overeem was able to initiate dominance and secure a TKO victory in the second round. Immediately after the fight, Alistair shared a moment of comfort towards Harris for everything he’s been through with his late daughter.

Harris Shares the Message via Instagram

After the match, Harris took to social media to issue a statement. In the message, Walt declared to never give up.

“First, let me thank @alistairovereem for sharing the octagon (with) me tonight… You’re a class act brother and a legend!” wrote Harris. “Tonight wasn’t my night, but you best believe I will be back better! Thank(s) to everyone for all your love and support can’t say it enough! We learn and grow! Baby girl… daddy loves you and I promise I will keep pushing! #ForeverAniah”

Forever Aniah

The Harris family should be proud of Walt stepping inside the octagon and showcasing a good performance. Regardless of the result, Aniah Blanchard would be extremely proud of her father.