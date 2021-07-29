Tai Tuivasa vs Walt Harris Slated for Heavyweight Matchup at UFC 267

An exciting heavyweight matchup between Tai Tuivasa and Walt Harris has been added to UFC 267. The stacked card is set to take place in Abu Dhabi and will be the promotion’s return to “Fight Island.”

Tuivasa vs. Harris Announced

UFC 267 is scheduled to take place one day before Halloween, on October 30th of this year. The card is headlined by a UFC Light Heavyweight Championship bout between Jan Blachowicz (c) and Glover Teixeira. Additionally, the card is expected to serve as the heavily anticipated rematch between bantamweight champion Aljamian Sterling and Petr Yan.

MMA Junkie first reported the news of the fight. Additionally, the card is rumored to be the return fight for Khamzat Chimaev.

Tale of the Tape

Tai Tuivasa is still relishing his knockout victory over Greg Hardy at UFC 264.

Hardy stepped into the octagon against Tuivasa with plans to knock him out. Unfortunately, he was on the other end of those expectations. Both men stood toe to toe, slugging away at each other with vicious hooks and uppercuts.

Hardy appeared to hit Tai and rock him on the feet. However, Tuivasa continued to press forward and eventually landed a big shot that sent Hardy to the canvas, out cold.

Winning a matchup against Harris would put Tai on a four-fight winning streak, making him a serious threat to title contention.

Harris, however, is on a three-fight losing streak dating back to 2019. His latest loss came at Marcin Tybura by TKO in the first round of their matchup at UFC Vegas 28.

Fans of Walt fear that his time in the UFC could end unless he can secure a victory against Tuivasa.

UFC 267

Let’s take a look at the rest of the estimated card for the event:

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship bout: Jan Blachowicz (c) vs. Glover Teixeira

UFC Bantamweight Championship bout: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Petr Yan

Women’s Strawweight bout: Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba

Welterweight bout: Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Light Heavyweight bout: Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Shamil Gamzato

Heavyweight bout: Walt Harris vs. Tai Tuivasa