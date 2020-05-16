Walt Harris Plans On Making His StepDaughter Aniah Blanchard ‘Proud’ In Overeem Fight

Harris Vows To Make Her Late Stepdaughter Proud In Alistair Overeem Fight Tonight

Walt Harris says he’ll make his late step-daughter Aniah Blanchard proud in an Alistair Overeem fight tonight. ‘The Big Ticket’ is fighting for the first time after the tragic death of his stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard tonight against former UFC heavyweight title challenger Overeem in the main headliner of UFC On ESPN 8 from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Harris is on a three-fight winning streak with his last win came against Aleksei Oleinik via KO back in July of 2019. Few months after his emphatic victory over Oleinik news surfaced that his stepdaughter Aniah went missing. After a long search and investigation, it was reported her remains found in November of 2019. Later a police autopsy confirmed that she died of the gun wounds. Aniah’s murderer Ibraheem Yazeed has since been arrested and now facing capital murder charges for such heinous act.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Harris discussed his fight against Overeem and how he plans on making her late stepdaughter proud with his performance.

“I love her so much, and I’m going to make her proud,” Walt Harris said. “There will probably be some tears shed, I’ll go ahead and let ya’ll know right now.” “It’s proof that you can go through the worst thing you can possibly think of in your life, and bounce back,” Walt Harris said. “I’m so grateful to the UFC, and to the fans, and everybody who’s supported me through all of this. And, that’s kinda been my motivation, that’s why I want to go in there and put a show on for them Saturday night and say thank you.” “I’m at peace, man. I love her so much, and I’m going to make her proud Saturday night.”

