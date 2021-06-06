Marcin Tybura Flattens Walt Harris For TKO Win After Surviving Early Onslaught – UFC Vegas 28 Results (Highlights)

A heavyweight encounter between Walt Harris and Marcin Tybura features in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 28 taking place now (Sat, June 5, 2021) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

Tybura connects with a kick to the body. He then blocks a head kick from Harris. Harris misses a head kick but follows it up with a spinning backfist. He starts to pour the pressure on Tybura who is hanging on for dear life. He seems to have recovered as he throws kicks. Harris throws another head kick and follows it up with a right that clearly hurts Tybura! Harris looks for the finish but Tybura clinches him up against the fence after a failed takedown. Harris separates and they return to striking. Tybura connects with a big body kick. He then takes Harris down and is in side control. Harris looks to scramble but Tybura ends up taking his back and landing strikes from the top. Tybura has the hooks in and continues to land strikes on Harris who isn’t defending himself. Tybura flattens him out and eventually gets the first-round TKO win!

Official result: Marcin Tybura defeats Walt Harris via TKO (R1, 4:06).

Check out the highlights below: