Alistair Overeem Rips Pro Wrestling: “It’s Stupid, It’s Gay”

Alistair Overeem is back, not inside the Octagon but the kickboxing ring.

The combat sports legend makes his comeback against Glory Heavyweight Champion Rico Verhoeven on October 23. Overeem would break the news on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

The upcoming matchup wouldn’t be the only hot topic brought up however.

Diving Into Pro Wrestling

‘The Demolition Man’ wouldn’t hold back whenever Helwani brought up pro wrestling into the conversation.

“The thing is with that whole wrestling thing, I watched it when I was 8, 9, 10 years old. Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, huge fan of those guys. Honky Tonk Man. Great, funny. Andre The Giant. I stopped watching after that, so I’m not watching since [1992, 1993, 1994]. “And just recently, I started looking again on YouTube, and oh my God, this stuff is lame. It’s just lame what these guys are doing. It’s fake. It’s lame. It’s stupid. It’s gay. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Helwani would interrupt Overeem from making any more brash homophobic comments. MMA Fighting would even edit out the ‘gay’ quote out of their content.

No Respect

Overeem has entered various cages and rings for MMA, boxing and kickboxing since 1997. Over the course of an amazing career, Overeem holds no respect for the pro wrestling platform though.

“It’s lame. It’s not even a sport. It’s just lame. It’s bad acting. It’s just lame. Sorry for all the fans of WWE, but I’m just being honest. I’m just giving my opinion. Free country, right? I think it’s lame, and because I hadn’t seen it for 20 years. I never watched Brock fight. I never watched CM Punk fight. I knew they were from WWE.”

One of Overeem’s biggest wins of his career was in fact, former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Lesnar would lose his UFC debut against the veteran, however it would not stop Lesnar from eventually capturing gold in MMA.

Despite the success, Overeem doesn’t think highly of pro wrestling. His mind is made up and avid fan Ariel Helwani couldn;t convince his guest otherwise.