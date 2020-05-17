UFC on ESPN 8 Results: Alistair Overeem Comes Back to TKO Walt Harris (Highlights)

Alistair Overeem TKOs Walt Harris after a dramatic first round.

Our main event has arrived for UFC on ESPN 8, as Walt Harris (13-7-0, 1NC) takes on fellow heavyweight Alistair Overeem (45-18-0, 1NC).

Round 1:

The main event is finally here! Harris starts the action out with a right hand that misses. Overeem lands a nice spinning back kick to the body. Harris looks to land a big shot.

Harris lands a huge shot.

Harris continues to land from the top with massive hammer fists and punches from the top. Overeem is able to survive and sprawls up. Harris continues to clinch against the fence. The two separate and Harris slips. Overeem is able to land on top in side control with under three minutes to go. Overeem lands some small shots as he tries to get Harris’s back. Overeem continues to land small punches. Overeem continues to land small shots as he is able to get his back to the fence. Overeem continues to land some big shots from the top with under forty seconds to go. Overeem postures up against the fence and continues to land as the first round comes to an end.

10-9 Overeem

Round 2:

The second round begins and Overeem misses on a jab. Overeem rushes in and lands a small jab. Harris lands a kick to the body. Overeem lands a jab to the body and then an inside leg kick.

Overeem lands a high kick and big right that drops Harris.

Overeem continues landing shots from the top. Overeem flattens out Harris and continues landing shots from the top. Overeem continues to land and the ref stops the action.

Official Result: Alistair Overeem defeats Walt Harris via TKO (Round 2, 3:00)

