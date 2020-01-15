Kamaru Usman Believes Jorge Masvidal Hasn’t Earned Title Shot

Kamaru Usman Thinks Others Deserve Title Shot More Than Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal may not like it, but the majority of the MMA community doesn’t necessarily view the “BMF” title as a major accomplishment. At least, not as much as they value “real” titles. And, it’s not just the fans and media who have that mindset. The fighters of the UFC seem to feel the same way when it comes to being labeled a “BMF.” For welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, he’s well aware of who Jorge is and what he can do. However, does he really believe that Jorge deserves a shot at welterweight gold?

Usman on Who He Believes Should be Next in Line

At this moment, it’s very unclear on who Usman will defend his 170lb title against next. As the current rankings sit, Masvidal is the #3 contender in line for a chance at Kamaru. However, Usman seems to believe that at this point, Masvidal doesn’t deserve the shot over some other guys in the division. He spoke with MMA Fighting and explained his stance.

“There are guys that are more deserving (of a title shot),” said Usman. Jorge Masvidal doesn’t have a win over anyone in the top six. Does not have a win over anybody in the top six. I’ve beaten five of the top six guys in the division,” finished Kamaru. (via MMA fighting)

Finding a Contender

The only contenders above Masvidal in the rankings are Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington. That information could make the case stronger for Masvidal as Usman has already fought and beaten both of those men.

Usman, however, does have a past with #4 ranked Leon Edwards. Leon has been clamoring for a title shot. But the matchup would also be revenge for Edwards, who has only lost one time in his last nine fights. Ironically, the loss came via Usman by unanimous decision at UFC of Fox in Orlando.