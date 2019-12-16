Dana White Interested In Booking Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal

Dana White Wants To Make Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal

UFC 245 saw Kamaru Usman defend his welterweight title for the first time. Now Dana White wants Jorge Masvidal to be next for the champ.

It took White a while to book the grudge match between Usman and Covington. Therefore when it finally happened, it was super highly anticipated. Moreover, the fight lived up to expectations, as the two wrestlers stood and traded punches for nearly 25 minutes.

Following the TKO win for Usman, White spoke very highly of the performance. At a scrum after the event, Dana expressed how happy he was with the main event. Furthermore, he noted how some grudge matches have a tendency to not be exciting in the end, but this one was different, earning Fight of the Night honors.

As for what is next for Usman, White is interested in perhaps a fight with Jorge Masvidal. Jorge is fresh off of his win against Nate Diaz for the massive BMF belt. As a result, Dana says a fight between the two would be a huge bout.

“Yeah, the Masvidal fight vs. Usman, it’s a big deal,” White said. “He FOUGHT Diaz for the ‘BMF’ belt. now to fight for the actual title, Against a guy who’s tough as nails, it’s fun.”

Although Dana White is interested in this fight, Usman has other plans for who he thinks deserves the next title shot. Leon Edwards has been on a solid run at welterweight, and Kamaru feels like he is a deserving contender. However, this would be a rematch from their 2015 bout, where Usman won by decision.

Whether it is Jorge Masvidal, like Dana White wants, or it is Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman has some pretty big fights ahead of him.