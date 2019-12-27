Jorge Masvidal Responds In Style To Kamaru Usman Big-Timing Him

Masvidal Blast Kamaru Usman In Recent Video

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman attempted to big-time Jorge Masvidal.

Following his epic fifth-round TKO win over Colby Covington at UFC 245 earlier this month, Usman was asked about defending his title against “Gamebred” next. However, in an odd turn of events, Usman decided to act like he didn’t know who Masvidal was by responding with a “who?”

The problem with doing that is if there is already footage of you speaking about the person you are pretending not to know, you’ll only make yourself look foolish. And so, Masvidal decided to take advantage of the situation by compiling footage of Usman talking about him. It notably ended with a caption titled, “That’s who!”

He posted the video on his official YouTube channel. You can watch it below:

As for a fight between the two, it’s certainly possible. UFC president Dana White is intrigued by the prospect and if things fall in line, it’s a fight Masvidal would likely accept, even if he is targeting the more lucrative fights.

“Yeah, the Masvidal fight vs. Usman, it’s a big deal,” White said after UFC 245. “He FOUGHT Diaz for the ‘BMF’ belt. now to fight for the actual title, Against a guy who’s tough as nails, it’s fun.”

After the 2019 that Masvidal enjoyed, getting the opportunity to finally win UFC gold would be the perfect way to kick off the new year.