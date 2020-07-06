UFC 251 officially has it’s new main event with Jorge Masvidal stepping in on short notice to face Kamaru Usman. The fight will be for the UFC’s welterweight title. Furthermore, it will be the main event for the first ever card on Fight Island. Now that the match is official, the initial betting odds have released for Usman vs Masvidal. Although odds existed way before the match up was a reality.

Considering all the trash talking on social media, the UFC once again has stumbled into a marquee match by accident. With such bad blood between competitors, the beef more than likely won’t be over after their fight. But for now, MMA fans and betters will look forward to the big time matchup in a 30 foot octagon on Fight Island.

Usman vs Masvidal Fight Odds

Best Fight Odds has once again released the betting odds for the matchup on their website. Within the odds, bookies believe that Usman is currently the favorite on Masvidal. Which is deservingly so, considering he is the current reigning champion.

While the odds keep slighly changing, Usman has remained the favorite in each rendition of the lines. However, the odds seem to be getting smaller and smaller. So, it’s possible that by the time the bell rings, it could very well be a push.

Making the Matchup

Of course, the matchup is only possible due to the unfortunate circumstances in regards to GIlbert Burns. Burns was forced out of his title fight due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Burns last fought at UFC On ESPN 9 where he scored an impressive victory over Tyron Woodley and earned the title bout against Usman. With this win he extended his winning streak to six in a row.

Look for the betting odds to continue to show movement leading up to UFC 251. The championship title fight will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2020.