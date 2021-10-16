 Skip to Content

UFC’s Mike Perry Received Massive Payday Just For Talking To A Fan

UFC welterweight Mike Perry knows how to bring home the bacon for the simplest of tasks.

Mike Perry sure does know how to make a dollar or two.

“Platinum” Perry is known for his exciting fighting style as well as his off-the-wall personality. Many have likened Perry to a ticking timebomb. He’s gotten into bar fights and once posted a concerning video on social media where he was in a pool of his own blood. Perry has insisted that he’s been working on ways to better himself and get in the right frame of mind.

One thing Perry certainly won’t be down about is the massive payday he received just for speaking with a fan. Perry hopped on his Twitter account to reveal he’s brought in $10,000 for simply talking to someone.

“You can say what you want but I’m trying to give people the chance to connect with me, the ones who will pay aren’t the jerks that comment. You guys are the weirdos. Someone recently gave me 10k to talk to me so the only broke ones are the haters lol. I’d pay to talk to …”

Perry was last seen inside the Octagon back in April. He was beaten by Daniel Rodriguez via unanimous decision. It was the second loss in a row for Mike Perry. “Platinum” hasn’t emerged victorious since June 2020 when he defeated Mickey Gall via unanimous decision. That was the fight where Perry’s lone corner person was his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez.

There is no word on what’s next for Perry. As of this writing, he remains on the UFC roster. Middle Easy will update you on Perry’s fighting future once those details become available.

