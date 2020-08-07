Live from the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, UFC Vegas 6 goes down this weekend, with a heavyweight clash in the main event. Before the fights can take place, the fighters had to weigh in on Friday, and these are those results.

UFC Vegas 6 features a main event collision between Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik, at heavyweight. In addition to that, former middleweight champ Chris Weidman faces Omari Akmedov in a 185lb co-main event. The rest of the card is littered with some interesting prospects, looking to make their mark in the UFC.

UFC Vegas 6 Complete Weigh In Results

Before the fights go down Saturday, all the fighters had to weigh in on Friday. Lewis came in a whopping 38lb heavier than his opponent, for the main event. However two fighters did not make their respective marks, forfeiting 20% of their purses. Beneil Dariush came in two pounds over the lightweight limit, while Laureano Staropoli was 3.5lb over the welterweight mark. Staropoli’s opponent, Tim Means also came in heavy on his first attempt, but managed to lose the extra pounds for a second attempt, making the limit and becoming eligible for the 20% of his opponents purse.

These are the full results from Friday’s weigh in:

Main card (ESPN+ 9pm ET/6pm PT)

Derrick Lewis (265lb) vs Aleksei Oleinik (227lb)

Chris Weidman (186lb) vs Omari Akhmedov (185.75lb)

Darren Stewart (186lb) vs Maki Pitolo (186lb)

Yana Kunitskaya (135.5lb) vs Julija Stoliarenko (136lb)

Beneil Dariush ( 158lb ) vs Scott Holtzman (156lb)

Prelims (ESPN+ 6pm ET/3pm PT)

Tim Means (171lb) vs Laureano Staropoli ( 174.5lb )

) Kevin Holland (183.5lb) vs Joaquin Buckley (185lb)

Nasrat Haqparast (156lb) vs Alex Munoz (156lb)

Andrew Sanchez (185.5lb) vs Wellington Turman (185.5lb)

Gavin Tucker (146lb) vs Justin Jaynes (146lb)

Youssef Zalal (146lb) vs Peter Barrett (145.5lb)

Irwin Rivera (136lb) vs Ali Al Qaisi (136lb)

Faceoff and Weigh In Highlights