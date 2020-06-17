Earlier in the day, Middle Easy reported on a UFC Middleweight matchup between Yoel Romero and Uriah Hall slated for an event this summer in August. Moreover, it’s been reported that heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Alexey Oleinik will also square off around the same time period. Both heavyweights are ranked #4 and #11 respectively. And although Lewis has already fought for UFC gold, both men are hoping to climb the ranks to secure a title shot.

Lewis vs Oleinik

The “Black Beast” Derrick Lewis has faced a host of issues in his career regarding his health. Especially during his last 8 fights. Lewis has dealt with ongoing back injuries that have prevented him from fighting to the best of his abilities. So much so, that he even had to experience back issues during his fights with Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier, and Mark Hunt.

Now that Lewis has stated that his back issues are behind him, he’ll take on Oleinik this summer. And as powerful as Derrick is, the matchup won’t be an easy feat.

Oleinik is 42 years of age. However, he seems to be hitting his stride inside the octagon. Currently, Alexey is on a 2 fight win streak with his lastest being over a former champion in Fabricio Werdum. And while many think that Oleinik is only a patient submission fighter, think again. Over the course of his UFC career, he’s been able to obtain 5 performance of the night bonuses, including a knockout.

Contendership Implications

A win for either man during the competition will get them one step closer to UFC gold. Currently, neither man has faced the current champion in Stipe Miocic. But, this fight could be the catalyst that sets up a number one contenders match that will eventually lead to facing Stipe. Or, whoever the UFC heavyweight champion will be at that time.

If both this matchup and Romero vs Hall are on the same card, expect the summer to heat up fast with quality UFC programming.