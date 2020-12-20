UFC Vegas 17 Results: Marcin Tybura TKO’s Greg Hardy, Stops Him In The Second Round! (Highlights)

The UFC is back in action tonight with UFC Vegas 17 live from the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. To open the main card, the heavyweights take the stage. The Polish Marcin Tybura (20-6) faces off against one of the UFC’s biggest prospects, Greg “Prince of war” Hardy (7-2-1).

Round 1

Tybura tries to force a clinch right away but Hardy gets away. Both fighters trade leg kicks in the middle of the octagon before Hardy lands a nice right hand. Tybura barely misses with a right hand of his own and eats a jab. Tybura looks to cut the distance but gets tagged every time.

Nice leg kick lands for Tybura, followed by a body kick. Nice body shot lands for Hardy, he lands a counter left hook as Tybura tries to cut the distance. Big straight right hand lands for Hardy, he’s clearly the faster and most powerful fighter on the feet. Hardy defends a takedown and lands a flurry of punches that seems to rattle Tybura.

10-9 Greg Hardy.

Round 2

Hardy gets back to the right hand as the second round begins. Nice left hand lands for Tybura, followed by a body kick. Tybura lands a counter right hand and backs away. Nice uppercut by Tybura, he then attempts a takedown but fails. Big left hand lands for Tybura who’s been pressuring Hardy for the entire round. Another takedown attempt for Tybura. Hardy is defending well but gets taken down.

Tybura is on top trying to put Hardy flat on his back. Nice knees to the body for Tybura, he then lands some heavy ground and pound. Tybura keeps hitting Hardy as hard as he can and Hardy looks lost. The referee has seen enough! It is all over!

Official results: Marcin Tybura defeats Greg Hardy by TKO at 4m31s of the second round.

