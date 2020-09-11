The UFC machine continues to churn on this weekend, with another card at the Apex Center in Las Vegas. This is the full weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 10: Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill.

This weekend’s UFC Vegas 10 card features a landmark, record setting main event. Angela Hill will be the first African American woman to headline a UFC card, when she takes on Michelle Waterson in this strawweight matchup. The co-main event features lightweight prospects Ottoman Azaitar and Khama Worthy. Other notable fights include Angela Lee vs Roxanne Modafferi, and Jalin Turner stepping in on short notice to fight Brok Weaver. As far as Fight Night cards go, this one is about average, compared to recent events.

UFC Vegas 10 Weigh-In Results

As always, the fighters must weigh in before they can compete at UFC Vegas 10. Of the 24 fighters who stepped on the scales, all of them made weight, including the main eventers Angela Hill and Michelle Waterson. However Matt Schnell had some troubles with his weight cut, resulting in his bout with Tyson Nam being canceled, without either man weighing in. Another interesting note, is the aforementioned Jalin “The Tarantula” Turner decided to weigh in with his namesake of a tarantula in his hands.

Below is the full results of the UFC Vegas 10 Weigh-Ins

Main Card (ESPN+, 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Michelle Waterson (115lb) vs Angela Hill (115.5lb)

Ottman Azaitar (156lb) vs Khama Worthy (155.5lb)

Andrea Lee (125.5lb) vs Roxanne Modafferi (125lb)

Ed Herman (205.5lb) vs Mike Rodriguez (205.5lb)

Bobby Green (156lb) vs Alan Patrick (156lb)

Kyle Nelson (145.5lb) vs Billy Quarantillo (145.5lb)

Prelims (ESPN+, 5pm EST/2pm PST)

Julia Avila (135lb) vs Sijara Eubanks (135lb)

Kevin Croom (154.5lb) vs.l Roosevelt Roberts (155.5lb)

Roque Martinez (258.5lb) vs Alexander Romanov (261lb)

Jalin Turner (163.5lb) vs Brok Weaver (164lb)

Bryan Barberena (170lb) vs Anthony Ivy (169.5lb)

Justine Kish (125.5lb) vs Sabina Mazo (125.5lb)