UFC Fight Island 7 Weigh-Ins: Max Holloway and Calvin Katter Make Weight For Main Event

After an excruciating period of no high level mixed martial arts competition, we are back with UFC Fight Island 7: Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar. This is the results of Friday’s early weigh-ins.

There are a lot of reasons why UFC Fight Island 7 is a fight card worth remembering, before it even happens. Not only is it the first card of 2021, but it also marks the first time the UFC will be airing on ABC.

Not only that, but this card marks the first of three events in the span of a week, culminating in UFC 257 next weekend. They are kicking the year off with a bang, and Fight Island is the place to go.

In the main event, former featherweight champ Max Holloway is hoping to get back to form after losing two in a row. Standing across from him, is red hot Calvin Kattar who hopes to propel himself into the title talks.

UFC Fight Island 7 Weigh-In Results

Before the fights go down on Saturday afternoon, the fighters competing at UFC Fight Island 7 must first make weight. So they took to the scales early on Friday morning in an effort to do just that.

All 22 fighters who will be competing this weekend made their respective weight limits. This is a positive sign as the UFC returns after their 3 weeks off for the holidays.

Below are the complete weigh-in results for UFC Fight Island 7. Make sure you note the early start times so you don’t miss out on the action.

Main Card (ABC/ESPN+, 3pm ET/12pm PT)

Max Holloway (146lb) vs. Calvin Kattar (146lb)

Carlos Condit (171lb) vs. Matt Brown (171lb)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (171lb) vs. Li Jingliang (170lb)

Joaquin Buckley (185lb) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (186lb)

Punahele Soriano (186lb) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186lb)

Prelim Card (ESPN+, 12pm ET/9am PT)

Phil Hawes (186lb) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (186lb)

Wu Yanan (136lb) vs. Joselyne Edwards (135lb)

Carlos Felipe (264lb) vs. Justin Tafa (265lb)

David Zawada (170lb) vs. Ramazan Emeev (171lb)

Sarah Moras (136lb) vs. Vanessa Melo (136lb)

Jacob Kilburn (145lb) vs. Austin Lingo (145lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

⚖️ @BlessedMMA = 146lbs The Blessed Express is back and on weight!#UFCFightIsland7 | Sat 6pm | BT Sport 3 HD pic.twitter.com/UjRenrYiYl — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 15, 2021

⚖️ = 146lbs@CalvinKattar hits the scales 👊#UFCFightIsland7 | Sat 6pm | BT Sport 3 HD pic.twitter.com/UzTAmhVFqo — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 15, 2021

