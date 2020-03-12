UFC Brasilia To Take Place In Empty Arena Due To Coronavirus Concerns

UFC Brasilia Will Have No Spectators In The Arena

The coronavirus has yet to have an impact on a UFC event. However it seems that is going to change with UFC Brasilia this weekend.

This UFC Brasilia event was truly shaping up to be a great card. It featured some exciting names throughout the card. However the main event between Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveria is what has many fans the most excited.

Unfortunately it seems that the fans who bought tickets to see the event love are going to be disappointed. According the reports, government officials have decided to issue a ban on large public gatherings. This limits things like school, concerts, and of course UFC Brasilia.

Although this is terrible for those who bought tickets to the show, there is still some good news. While the event will not be hosting any spectators, the fight card shall likely still go down. However there will be no fans in attendance, similar to last weekend’s ONE Championship card. As of now, the UFC has yet to confirm this to be the route they are seeking.

There can be no doubt that this is a major blow for the UFC. Obviously a good chunk of the income made for fight cards comes from ticket sales, and live gates. Regardless this is clearly the right move, considering the risks involved.

There have been no other changes made to future UFC cards, at this time. However with the company headed to Columbus, that card certainly seems to be in jeopardy. Ultimately time will tell what the organization decides to do. However it seems likely that, unless forced to make changes by state officials, future events will move on as planned.