Kevin Lee vs Charles Olivera To Main Event UFC Brasilia

Kevin Lee vs Charles Olivera Booked For UFC on ESPN+ 28 Main Event

UFC Brasilia has its main event. It would appear that Charles Olivera will be returning to Brazil to face Kevin Lee in the headlining role.

Lee is coming off of a big win over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244. It was one of the best knockouts of the year, and it broke Lee’s two-fight losing streak. On top of that, it was his return to 155lb, where he was once considered to be a top contender.

It would appear that Lee will be staying at lightweight, as he already has his next opponent. According to reports, the Motown Phenom will be taking on Charles Olivera, in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 28. Moreover this bout, on March 14th, goes down at Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil.

Standing across the Octagon from Kevin Lee is Charles “Do Bronx” Olivera. This man is one of the most underrated fighters in the super stacked lightweight division, holding the most submissions, and second most wins inside the UFC. Furthermore, he is riding a six fight win streak, which has resulted in his number 13 ranking.

This bout is a very important one for both men. Lee is looking to put together his first set of consecutive wins since 2017, and follow up on a great performance to end the year. On the other hand, with a win here, Olivera would certainly propel himself into the top 10 of the division, setting up bigger fights in the future.

Kevin Lee vs Charles Olivera will be an exciting match, on a decently stacked card. These two lead the pack amongst names like Johnny Walker, Nikita Krylov, Demian Maia, and Paige Van Zant.