UFC 269 Weigh In Results: Oliveira vs. Poirier Official, ‘No Love’ Makes Flyweight

The last UFC PPV event of the year is almost here.

We have just one more sleep until we get to witness history unfold at UFC 269. Dustin Poirier gets his second shot at undisputed UFC gold when he faces off against the champ Charles Oliveira. Will Oliveira keep his crown or will ‘The Diamond’ shine?

Before we know the answer, the two lightweights along with co-headliners Amanda Nunes and Juliann Pena stepped onto the scales to make things official. The rest of the fighters would follow suit with the title fighters, in what looks to be a stacked card.

UFC 269 Weigh In Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Charles Oliveira (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (154.5) – for lightweight title

Champ Amanda Nunes (134.5) vs. Julianna Pena (135) – for women’s bantamweight title

Geoff Neal (170.5) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (169.5)

Cody Garbrandt (126) vs. Kai Kara-France (125)

Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs. Raulian Paiva (135.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Josh Emmett (145.5) vs. Dan Ige (146)

Dominick Cruz (135) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135.5)

Augusto Sakai (263.5) vs. Tai Tuivasa (264)

Bruno Silva (186) vs. Jordan Wright (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Eryk Anders (185.5) vs. Andre Muniz (185.5)

Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs. Miranda Maverick (125)

Alex Perez (126.5)* vs. Matt Schnell (126) [FIGHT CANCELLED, NSAC DIDN’T CLEAR SCHNELL MEDICALLY FIT TO FIGHT]

Ryan Hall (145.5) vs. Darrick Minner (146)

Randy Costa (134.5) vs. Tony Kelley (136)

Priscila Cachoeira (129)* vs. Gillian Robertson (125)

*missed weight

🇧🇷 IT'S OFFICIAL 💎 Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier were 2nd and 4th to the scale at weigh-ins and look sharp for their title fight!#UFC269 | Full story: https://t.co/HgYQIsUNwC pic.twitter.com/tvGAuJMzpD — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 10, 2021

🔥 THE GRUDGE MATCH IS ON 🔥 Champ-champ Amanda Nunes and outspoken challenger Julianna Pena were first to weigh-ins for their title fight.#UFC269 | Full story: https://t.co/zYXUvj4Oqo pic.twitter.com/OCx988aVvR — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 10, 2021