 Skip to Content

UFC 269 Weigh In Results: Oliveira vs. Poirier Official, ‘No Love’ Makes Flyweight

Complete Results Of The Weigh In For UFC 269.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Chris De Santiago

UFC 269 Weigh In Results: Oliveira vs. Poirier Official, ‘No Love’ Makes Flyweight
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

The last UFC PPV event of the year is almost here. 

We have just one more sleep until we get to witness history unfold at UFC 269. Dustin Poirier gets his second shot at undisputed UFC gold when he faces off against the champ Charles Oliveira. Will Oliveira keep his crown or will ‘The Diamond’ shine?

Before we know the answer, the two lightweights along with co-headliners Amanda Nunes and Juliann Pena stepped onto the scales to make things official. The rest of the fighters would follow suit with the title fighters, in what looks to be a stacked card.

UFC 269 Weigh In Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Charles Oliveira (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (154.5) – for lightweight title
  • Champ Amanda Nunes (134.5) vs. Julianna Pena (135) – for women’s bantamweight title
  • Geoff Neal (170.5) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (169.5)
  • Cody Garbrandt (126) vs. Kai Kara-France (125)
  • Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs. Raulian Paiva (135.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Josh Emmett (145.5) vs. Dan Ige (146)
  • Dominick Cruz (135) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135.5)
  • Augusto Sakai (263.5) vs. Tai Tuivasa (264)
  • Bruno Silva (186) vs. Jordan Wright (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Eryk Anders (185.5) vs. Andre Muniz (185.5)
  • Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs. Miranda Maverick (125)
  • Alex Perez (126.5)* vs. Matt Schnell (126) [FIGHT CANCELLED, NSAC DIDN’T CLEAR SCHNELL MEDICALLY FIT TO FIGHT]
  • Ryan Hall (145.5) vs. Darrick Minner (146)
  • Randy Costa (134.5) vs. Tony Kelley (136)
  • Priscila Cachoeira (129)* vs. Gillian Robertson (125)

*missed weight

 

 

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Sean O'Malley
Dana White: Sean O'Malley Is 'Not Ready' To Be Thrown To The Wolves
← Read Last Post
Conor Mcgregor
Chael Sonnen: Conor McGregor Looks 'Extremely Bloated' At 190 Pounds
Read Next Post →