(Report) Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier Targeted for Lightweight Title Fight at UFC 269

Reports are indicating that Dustin Poirier will finally get his title shot against Charles Oliveira. Initially, Poirier put the championship match in the second position of importance due to making lots of money against Conor McGregor.

Dustin Bets on Himself

Poirier defeated McGregor in two out of three fights, ending their trilogy in his favor. Not only was Poirier able to gain notoriety and fame over beating Conor, but he was also able to get some of the biggest paydays of his UFC career. While many people believe that Poirier has what it takes to become the UFC lightweight champion, he felt obligated to make as much money as possible to provide for his family.

“I’d have gotten a base salary of probably not even a third of my base salary for this fight. It just doesn’t make sense. I’m a prizefighter. If I’m gonna make five, six, seven, 10 times the amount of money to fight (Conor McGregor), I’m a father, I’m a husband and I have priorities.” “If I am the best in the world, then I’m gonna beat Conor and fight for the belt. It’s like doubling down on yourself,” he continued. “I’m a gambling man. I believe in my skills and fighting. So I just doubled down. That’s what it was.”

Poirier vs Oliveira Announced

Reports indicate that Porier’s betting of himself paid off because multiple sources confirmed with MMA Fighting that Dustin would get his shot at Oliveria.

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier targeted for lightweight title fight at UFC 269 on Dec. 11 (@DamonMartin, @guicruzzz) https://t.co/Q5jGb4cidX pic.twitter.com/yo4Ss6aRBW — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 1, 2021

In past interviews with the media, Oliveria explained that he had a hunch about fighting the winner of Poirier vs. McGregor 3 next. However, Charles also mentioned that whichever man won, he would knock them out.

Now, Oliviera will have that opportunity.