Dustin PoirIer Has New Mindset At UFC 269: “25 Minutes For Eternity”

For Dustin Poirier, the road to gold has not come easy.

UFC 269

It’s been a very long one, with more bumps and bruises than you can count. In fight #27, Poirier will once again compete for the undisputed UFC Lightweight title, this time in beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘The Diamond’ will look to shine bright as he takes on the champ Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 269.

The Mindset

Poirier has been to drop a motivational quote or two throughout his career. This trait won’t cease to exist come fight week for the monumental moment of his career. The inspiring words in which he describes his mindset have changed, however.

They have evolved into something greater than what was said in the past. Entering his second undisputed title shot, it’s no longer ’25 minutes to make life fair’. For Poirier, this 5-rounder has a lot more meaning to it.

“If I can become the world champion Saturday night, I’ve done everything I set out to do,” Poirier said during the UFC 269 media day. “I’ve set my family up. We’re in a good position financially. I have other businesses. I have to check that box. That’s forever. “I was saying 25 minutes to make life fair. This is 25 minutes for eternity, 25 until eternity. That’s what this is. You don’t take that away.”

25 minutes to eternity has a nice ring to it. For the former UFC interim lightweight champion, this fight is everything to him. His legacy in the lightweight division depends on this very moment. Poirier picked up a piece of the gold when he defeated Max Holloway back in 2019, but would be stopped by Khabib Nurmagomedov from earning undisputed gold.

After three straight wins, including two TKO’s of Conor McGregor, the transformation from former interim holder to the current undisputed champion is closer than ever.

“Once a champion, always a champion. It’s very important for me and my wife. It just cements everything that we’ve done.”

Will Poirier finally earn gold, having this new mindset?