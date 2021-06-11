UFC 263 Weigh-Ins: Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori, Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards Set

This weekend sees one of the biggest PPV events of the year, going down at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. This is the complete weigh-in results for UFC 263: Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori 2.

UFC 263 features a massive title fight in the middleweight division, as Adesanya looks to rebound from his first pro MMA loss. After a failed attempt to capture a second title, he returns to 185lb, for a rematch with Vettori.

The co-main sees a second title fight, this time at flyweight, as Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno run back their December draw. Additionally, Nate Diaz makes his return in the first ever non-title, non-main event 5-round fight, taking on top welterweight contender Leon Edwards.

UFC 263 Weigh-In Results

UFC 263 will be taking place in an arena with fans in attendance. So in addition to there being fans at the press conference on Thursday, there will also be a ceremonial weigh-in Friday evening, where fans can see the fighters face off.

Before that though, the 28 fighters competing on Saturday night had to hit the scales for the official weigh-ins on Friday morning.

Below are the results for the UFC 263 weigh-ins:

Main Card (PPV, 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Israel Adesanya (183.5lb) vs Marvin Vettori (184.5lb)

Deiveson Figueiredo (lb) vs Brandon Moreno (125lb)

Leon Edwards (170.5lb) vs Nate Diaz (170lb)

Demian Maia (170.5lb) vs Belal Muhammad (170.5lb)

Paul Craig (204.5lb) vs Jamahal Hill (205.5lb)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Drew Dober (154lb) vs Brad Riddell (lb)

Eryk Anders (205lb) vs Darren Stewart (204.5lb)

Lauren Murphy (125.5lb) vs Joanne Calderwood (125lb)

Movsar Evloev (145.5lb) vs Hakeem Dawodu (145.5lb)

Early Prelims (Fight Pass, 6pm EST/3pm PST)

Pannie Kianzad (135.5lb) vs Alexis Davis (134.5lb)

Matt Frevola (155lb) vs Terrance McKinney (155.5lb)

Chase Hooper (145.5lb) vs Steven Peterson (lb)

Fares Ziam (156lb) vs Luigi Vendramini (155.5lb)

Carlos Filipe (262.5lb) vs Jake Collier (264.5lb)

